Auburn AD Jay Jacobs Retiring in Wake of Multiple Scandals

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Auburn University athletic director Jay Jacobs announced Friday that he will retire in June 2018 after the school was enveloped by a slew of scandals.

"Earlier this week, I informed President Leath that I will step down as Director of Athletics on June 1, 2018, or sooner if my successor is in place," Jacobs wrote in a letter, according to the Auburn Plainsman's Will Sahlie, Sam Willoughby and Chip Brownlee. "I have come to this decision after a lot of prayer, deliberative discussions with my wife, Angie, and with the realization that it is time for a new leader of an incredible Department."

Jacobs acknowledged in his letter that the scandals made it difficult for him to continue with the Tigers.

"The last several months have been a particularly difficult time," he wrote. "Across several sports, a series of controversies have arisen. They have begun to take their toll and have raised questions about why Auburn must endure such problems. As I have always done, I have worked my hardest and best to do what is right for Auburn."

According to ESPN.com's Tom Junod and Paula Lavigne, former softball player Alexa Nemeth sent a letter to Alabama governor Kay Ivey and Auburn officials alleging former head coach Clint Myers "knowingly let his son Corey Myers have relations and pursue relations with multiple members of the team."

Nemeth also alleged the program was "toxic" and "lacked any kind of institutional control," per Junod and Lavigne.

After those allegations surfaced, the Auburn's men's basketball program became embroiled in another scandal when assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested as part of the FBI's probe into corruption and bribery in the sport.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser's Matthew Stevens, Person was charged with six felonies after he "allegedly received $91,500 in bribery payments in a scheme to steer two unnamed Auburn players to certain agents and financial advisers."