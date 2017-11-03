Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Scouting Richmond Boakye, Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly been scouting Richmond Boakye, with the Red Star Belgrade striker said to be open to moving to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window if the opportunity arises.

The Blues are said to have had scouts watching Boakye during Red Star's 0-0 draw away to Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, per Belgrade publication Novosti (h/t Goal's Nino Duit).

Duit noted how Chelsea have been scouting Boakye for weeks. The player told Novosti: "I am playing well, so we'll see who will contact me. If I'm going to play for Chelsea, then I'll go."

The scouts watching Boakye on Thursday would have seen a willing runner who led the line well. However, they would also have seen the striker fluff his lines when through on goal.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Boakye missed a terrific chance when he shot wide late in the first half. He powered his way through Arsenal's back three and was one-on-one with third goalkeeper Matt Macey.

He could have gone across goal or put the ball between the keeper's legs. Instead, Boakye attempted to curl around Macey and inside the near post. His effort went wide, and a usually prolific finisher had wasted a chance he would normally take.

Goals have otherwise been common for Boakye this season, with Duit noting how the 24-year-old has bagged 14 goals in 22 games in all competitions. This lengthy a scoring run has attracted interest from Chelsea, and there is little doubt Blues manager Antonio Conte could use another striker.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Conte only has Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi to lead the line. Conte has even worked with Boakye briefly at Juventus, according to Duit: "Conte has already worked with Boakye, as he was Juventus coach when the forward joined the Serie A club in 2012. Boakye had loan spells at Sassuolo and Elche before he was transferred to Atalanta in 2014 on a permanent basis."

Boakye may not have made the most of his audition against the Gunners, but he still has qualities Chelsea could use. Red Star carried a significant threat on the break in two games against Arsenal thanks to Boakye's pace.

He has an innate sense for when to spin in behind. His control and technique are also impressive for a big man.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Those talents are bringing Boakye to the attention of a number of clubs. Last month, Simon Jones of MailOnline reported Celtic, Crystal Palace and Swansea City were also showing interest.

Boakye is valued at £10 million, per Steve Goodman of The Sun. Snapping up a versatile attacker he's worked with before for a modest fee would be a smart move by Conte to bolster threadbare depth at a key position in his squad.