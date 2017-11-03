Ezekiel Elliott Never Considered Taking Suspension: 'It's Bigger Than Football'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After being granted an administrative stay that will allow him to play in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott commented on his continued fight against an NFL-mandated, six-game suspension.

According to David Helman of the Cowboys' official website, Elliott made it clear that he has no intention of giving in with regard to the suspension: "No. I mean, this is bigger than a suspension, it's bigger than football. It's them trying to make me something I'm not. I'm not an abuser. That's not who I am. This is my name, this is my reputation. This is something I'm going to have to live with beyond football. So every day is worth fighting."

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied Elliott's request for a preliminary injunction, which led to the reinstatement of his ban.

When the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted him a stay on Friday, however, it ensured that Elliott would be able to play in at least one more game prior to serving the suspension.

Per ESPN.com's Todd Archer, a panel of judges will hear Elliott's request for an injunction next week, which means his suspension could be further delayed if they rule in his favor.

Elliott also told Helman that he is trying to remain even-keeled about the situation due to the uncertainty surrounding him:

"It's really, at this point, hard for me to get down or up about this whole situation because tomorrow could be something different. It's really not, like I said, worth my time to even worry about it. I've just got to trust me my team and trust that they're going to do everything they can to do the best of their ability to make sure that I'm able to play ball."

Elliott's ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, said he physically abused her in Columbus, Ohio, last year.

Although no criminal charges were brought against Elliott, the NFL announced that its own investigation uncovered enough evidence to warrant a six-game suspension.

Elliott has played in every game this season under conjunctions and stays, and he has produced in a big way for the 4-3 Cowboys.

The 22-year-old superstar has rushed for 690 yards and six touchdowns in seven games, along with 19 receptions for 210 yards and two more scores.

His status beyond Week 9 is unclear, but he figures to be a workhorse Sunday in a challenging contest against the 6-2 Chiefs.