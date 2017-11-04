New York Marathon 2017: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures & Event Details

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

The 2017 TCS New York City Marathon, the "world's biggest and most popular marathon" according to the event's website, will take place Sunday, November 5, 2017.

The race will go on as planned despite an attack on Tuesday that saw a truck run over pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in Manhattan, killing eight and injuring several more. City officials called it a "cowardly act of terror," per the Wall Street Journal.

Rachel Bachman of the WSJ reported that the marathon will, as a result, be heavily secured on Sunday.

Bachman added New York Police Department chief Carlos Gomez told her "more sand trucks and blocker vehicles will be used than have been used before at the marathon."

The event will also include twice as many rooftop snipers, "more heavy-weapons teams and canine units, and more police officers, including in plain clothes."

This is an event New Yorkers have been preparing for all year, and the city seems to be doing everything in its power to ensure athletes have a safe and satisfying race experience.

According to the marathon website, 50,000 runners are expected to hit the pavement on Sunday. If you're a spectator hoping to cheer someone on or just plan to follow along from afar, all the information you need to know about Sunday's race can be found below.

Event Date and Times

Date

Sunday, Nov. 5

Times

8:30 a.m. Professional Wheelchair Division

8:52 a.m. Achilles Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:55 a.m. Foot Locker Five-Borough Challenge

9:20 a.m. Professional Women

9:50 a.m. Wave 1 (including Professional Men)

10:15 a.m. Wave 2

10:40 a.m. Wave 3

11:00 a.m. Wave 4

Route and Course Map

The NYC Marathon takes runners through all five of New York City's boroughs: Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan.

The complete course map can be viewed here.

The elevation chart can be found here.

The race begins on Staten Island and ends in Central Park. The staging area and start villages are located at Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island.

Runners' start villages correspond with their race number colors: blue, orange or green.

Road Closures and Spectator Information

According to the marathon website, spectators are not allowed in the staging area or start villages. Thus, friends and family of runners should head to their viewing point of choice as the runners get ready to begin the race.

Because the marathon traverses all five boroughs, it's no surprise that there will be numerous road and bridge closures beginning at midnight the morning of the race and continuing through 6:15 p.m. ET near the finish at Central Park.

A complete list of all the road and bridge closures can be found on the race website.

Major closures include 5th Avenue and 125th Street from 9:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., while Central Park East Drive and Central Park West Drive will be closed for the duration of the event.

The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Queensboro Bridge and Madison Avenue Bridge will also be closed for most the day. The bridges are all expected to reopen at 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, no buses will be permitted to cross 5th avenue during the race.

