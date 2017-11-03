Deshaun Watson Vows to Be 'Better, Stronger and More Focused' After Knee Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

One day after his rookie season came to an abrupt and surprising end due to a torn ACL, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson vowed to return better than ever in 2018.

In a Twitter message, Watson vowed that he would come back "better, stronger and more focused than ever before!"

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson tore his ACL during practice Thursday. Schefter added the injury occurred during a normal read-option drill.

This marks the second time Watson has suffered a torn ACL. He had the same injury to his left knee as a freshman at Clemson in 2014 but was able to return the following year and didn't miss a game in his final two years.

Watson tore the ACL in his right knee this time. The 22-year-old was the NFL's breakout star in 2017 before the injury and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in October after throwing 16 touchdown passes.

His 19 touchdown passes in his first seven career games set a new NFL record, previously held by Kurt Warner (18).

The Texans are 3-4 this season, one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. Tom Savage will take over as Houston's starting quarterback in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.