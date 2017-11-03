Breeders' Cup 2017 Payouts: Prize Money Purse Info for All Races on Friday

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The 2017 Breeders Cup kicked off on Friday with four races featuring the top two- and three-year-old thoroughbred horses competing for championships and a vast fortune.

The Breeders Cup is the most lucrative two-day sporting event with a total purse of $28 million divided up over a total of 13 races. Friday is the appetizer with each of the four races having a purse of at least $1 million, headlined by the $2 million Longines Distaff.

2016 Breeders' Cup Purse: Friday, Nov. 3

Juvenile Fillies Turf: $1 million

Las Vegas Dirt Mile: $1 million

Juvenile Turf: $1 million

Longines Distaff: $2 million

Juvenile Fillies Turf Payout

Winner: Rushing Fall (Win: $8.00; Place: $4.60; Show: $3.40)

Runner-Up: Best Performance (Place: $11.80; Show: $7.80)

Third Place: September (Show: $4.80)

Rushing Fall took home the first race win on Friday with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Trained by Chad C. Brown, Rushing Fall wasn't even among the top six as the field was heading into the final turn. Jockey Javier Castellano gave the two-year-old a big push coming down the final stretch as she finished just ahead of Best Performance.

Rushing Fall is off to a fantastic start in her young career. The e5 Racing Thoroughbreds-owned horse has now won each of her first three races.

Best Performance is getting accustomed to being a bridesmaid. This marked the fourth consecutive runner-up finish for the filly, who hasn't won since her debut at Belmont Park in May.

Las Vegas Dirt Mile Payout

Winner: Battle of Midway (Win: $30.40; Place: $11.40; Show: $6.60)

Runner-Up: Sharp Azteca (Place: $4.80; Show: $4.00)

Third Place: Awesome Slew (Show: $7.00)

Following Rushing Fall's thrilling win, Battle of Midway and Sharp Azteca put on a show in the Las Vegas Dirt Mile that resulted in Battle of Midway eking out the victory at the finish line.

True to his name, Battle of Midway has been battle tested this year. The three-year-old colt has run 10 races in 2017, winning five times and coming in second twice.

Sharp Azteca was in control of the race most of the way, setting the pace and appearing on the verge of his third consecutive win.

Battle of Midway's jockey, Flavien Prat, pushed the horse hard at the end to secure the win. Jeremy Balan of Blood Horse noted Prat could be given a whip violation.

Mor Spirit came into Friday as a horse to watch after defeating Sharp Azteca in his last race at the Metropolitan Handicap in June. The Bob Baffert-trained horse had a disappointing showing, coming in eighth out of 10 horses.



Juvenile Turf Payout

Winner: Mendelssohn (Win: $11.60; Place: $8.40; Show: $5.60)

Runner-Up: Untamed Domain (Place: $11.00; Show: $7.00)

Third Place: Voting Control (Show: $6.20)

Mendelssohn looked every bit the odds-on-favorite he was going into the Juvenile Turf, overcoming a full 14-horse field to secure the biggest win of his still-young career.

Sold for an astounding $3 million in 2016, expectations have been sky-high for Mendelssohn. He's the half-brother of Beholder, who won three Breeders' Cup races from 2012-16 and is looking to keep the family legacy going strong.

Jockey Ryan Moore took a conservative approach with Mendelssohn early in the race, keeping the horse on the inside before finally cutting him loose as he got around the edge on the final turn. He galloped across the finish line one length ahead of Untamed Domain.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien was very happy with his horse's showing in the win.

"We could tell he was still a little bit green, but he was learning and getting better all the time," O'Brien said (via Horse Racing Nation). "It was brilliant. He stepped up again today."



It is the first victory of Mendelssohn's young career and could be the first step on his way to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby next year.

Longines Distaff Payout

Winner: Forever Unbridled (Win: $9.40; Place: $5.00; Show: $3.40)

Runner-Up: Abel Tasman (Place: $5.40; Show: $3.60)

Third Place: Paradise Woods (Show: $3.80)

In the main event race on Friday, Forever Unbridled won the Longines Distaff race with the $2 million total purse.

The five-year-old mare has been on a tear with four wins in her last five races, including three straight. Forever Unbridled is undefeated in 2017 after crossing the finish line less than one body length ahead of Abel Tasman.

Per the official morning-line odds from the Breeders' Cup website, Forever Unbridled was tied with Abel Tasman for the second-best odds at 4-1. Elate, who had won each of her last two races and hasn't finished worse than second in her past four races, was a slight favorite at 3-1.

After finishing third in this race last year, Forever Unbridled got her redemption in grand fashion this time around.

