Multiple Astros Players Say They'd Visit White House If Invited by Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has yet to extend a formal invitation to the White House for the World Series champion Houston Astros, but some players on the team said they would attend a ceremony in Washington, D.C., if it comes.

Per Sports Illustrated's Daniel Rapaport, multiple Astros players were asked about visiting the White House on Friday.

"In our country, it stands for a lot, it means a lot to a lot of people," Astros outfielder George Springer said. "I've been there, my grandfather worked in Washington for years. If the team goes, I'm going."

Third baseman Alex Bregman said he would do "whatever Carlos Beltran and Carlos Correa do."

Starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel offered the most definitive response to being asked about attending a ceremony at the White House.

"I mean, I'm gonna go," he said. "That's about it. Gonna have some fun."

Right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers would also welcome the chance to partake in a ceremony with the President of the United States.

"I would be crazy not to want to go and see that experience firsthand," he said, per Rapaport.

The regular practice of championship sports teams being honored at the White House began with Ronald Reagan during his presidency from 1981-89, per ESPN's Thomas Neumann.

In September, Trump tweeted he was withdrawing an invitation for Stephen Curry of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to attend a potential ceremony after Curry said he would vote against the team going to the White House.

The Astros won their first championship in the franchise's 55-year history when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday.