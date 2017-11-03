Triple H Teams Up with The Shield, Most Controversial Stories of the Week

Triple H Teams Up with The Shield, Most Controversial Stories of the WeekNovember 3, 2017
Who knew something as boring as cost-cutting could generate some of the more controversial and shocking weeks to close out October?
WWE's wave of injury-related releases shocked wrestling fans this weekend, and as the promotion looks to build on its highly profitable third quarter, Finn Balor saw this as a perfect time to cause some controversy of his own.
Finn Balor Trolls Twitter, Teases WWE Release?
Finn Balor had fun with Twitter, something that has become a bit of a sport for the former Universal Champion, when he tweeted an ominous picture of a tombstone inscribed with the phrase "bye."
The timing of Balor's tweet was particularly curious, as he has spent the past two weeks being squashed by Kane. After Balor's surprisingly uncompetitive loss to Kane last week on Raw—which came just one night after a stellar match against fellow hipster favorite AJ Styles—there were more questions than answers.
Balor added to the confusion with his tombstone tweet, which—while it caused its share of speculation—seems to be nothing more than him trolling social media as only he can.
NXT Star Lio Rush Draws Heat for Mocking WWE Release of Emma
WWE announced the sudden releases of Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae on Sunday, October 29—all of whom were either dormant from television or low in the pecking order.
Fans zeroed in on Emma's release, especially in light of her oddly competitive matches against the debuting Asuka, who was fancied as somewhat of a killing machine for months.
The controversy surrounding these releases took on a second life after NXT newcomer Lio Rush made a faux pas by joking about Emma's ousting.
This led to several nonplussed WWE Superstars retaliating on Twitter (h/t Wrestling Inc) with the same unified, almost Pavlovian, passion that is often absent when it comes to standing up to authority about their own employment rights.
Rush now has an unenviable amount of heat for his actions, as the WWE locker room once again proves that backstage etiquette is far more important than one's ability to walk in 15 years.
Vince McMahon may be in his 70s, but when it comes to brainwashing, the dude's still got it. How does he do it?
Triple H Joins The Shield During WWE’s Tour of Europe
Following Roman Reigns' hiatus due to a viral infection, The Shield's comeback tour has appropriated other comebacks. At WWE TLC, Kurt Angle suited up in riot gear to make his sudden return to the ring.
This past week in Glasgow, Scotland, during WWE's European tour, Triple H—who has basically become a full-time wrestler amid the viral infection outbreak—has come on board as an honorary Shield member.
With big names Shielding to the best of their abilities, WWE could have a few more tricks up its sleeve when it comes to honorary third members. But while Angle and Triple H represent feel-good choices, the doling out of Reigns' vest is adding unnecessary levity to a group that was built on no-nonsense attacks.
Braun Strowman Returns in True Monster Fashion
Braun Strowman returned to WWE television just one week after being crushed in a garbage disposal in a stunt that elicited chants of "that was murder" from the live crowd.
On a Halloween edition of Raw that had more than enough of its share of cheesy, festive antics, Strowman's revival was produced like a straight-to-DVD horror movie.
Still, Strowman's return was a welcome sight, and he seems to be in a prime position to gain ground as 1A to Roman Reigns, especially with The Big Dog currently absent.
Strowman's "injuries," both real and fake, are booked like that of John Cena, whose anticipated return is always exaggerated by WWE announcers so his actual return date makes him seem like he has superhuman healing powers.
Strowman has been a surging monster heel for well over a year on the Raw roster. In giant years, that's almost an eternity.
