Triple H Teams Up with The Shield, Most Controversial Stories of the Week

WWE announced the sudden releases of Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae on Sunday, October 29—all of whom were either dormant from television or low in the pecking order.

Fans zeroed in on Emma's release, especially in light of her oddly competitive matches against the debuting Asuka, who was fancied as somewhat of a killing machine for months.

The controversy surrounding these releases took on a second life after NXT newcomer Lio Rush made a faux pas by joking about Emma's ousting.

This led to several nonplussed WWE Superstars retaliating on Twitter (h/t Wrestling Inc) with the same unified, almost Pavlovian, passion that is often absent when it comes to standing up to authority about their own employment rights.

Rush now has an unenviable amount of heat for his actions, as the WWE locker room once again proves that backstage etiquette is far more important than one's ability to walk in 15 years.

Vince McMahon may be in his 70s, but when it comes to brainwashing, the dude's still got it. How does he do it?