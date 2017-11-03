Tom Savage: 'You Can't Really Replace Deshaun Watson' After Season-Ending Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage said there are things Deshaun Watson can do that he won't be able to replace as he enters the starting lineup after the rookie suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday.

On Friday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com relayed comments from Savage about his mindset as he attempts to fill the void left by one of the NFL's top playmakers from the first half of the 2017 season.

"You can't really replace Deshaun Watson," he said. "You know what I mean? The kid's been playing absolutely lights out. But that's not my job. My job is to go out there and help this team win and do whatever I can to help."

Savage drew the start in the Texans' season-opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was benched at halftime after being unable to lead Houston to any points, however, and Watson never looked back after taking the reins of the offense.

The 22-year-old Clemson product completed 61.8 percent of his throws for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in seven appearances. His 103 passer rating ranks fifth in the NFL. He also added 269 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

While Savage won't be able to match that all-around success, the veteran backup said he's comfortable in the system and is hoping to replicate the connection Watson made with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V.

"[Watson's] doing a really good job of throwing the ball down the field, and so really that's kind of what you want to keep doing," he said. "You want to keep letting these guys make some big plays for you and that's what they're doing."

That's easier said than done for the 2014 fourth-round pick, who's still searching for his first career touchdown pass after 105 attempts in seven games across three years.

Savage and the Texans return to action Sunday for a clash with AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston.