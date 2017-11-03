Astros Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Two days after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the franchise's first-ever World Series, the Houston Astros got a proper celebration with their fans at home.

After the Astros won the Fall Classic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that Nov. 3 would be Houston Astros day in the state:

Coming into the celebration, the status of Justin Verlander's attendance was a mystery. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Verlander's wedding to Kate Upton is this weekend in Italy, and the 2017 American League Championship Series MVP would likely be unable to participate in Friday's festivities.

On Thursday, Calily Bien of KXAN reported the championship parade would start at the intersection of Smith and Lamar before ending at City Hall, where fans would have the chance to hear comments from many of the stars.

The Astros seemed pumped prior to the celebration Friday:

Hours before the parade began, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was psyching up himself and the fans on Twitter:

The city of Houston had no problem embracing this Astros team after it won 101 games during the 2017 regular season and marched through the postseason toward its first championship.

Here's a look at what the scene looked like as fans waited to cheer on their Astros:

One person was so enthusiastic, it seems he decided to give his car a makeover:

After everyone settled in, it was time for the main event, and the Astros players made their way through the city:

There was also a spot in the ceremony for the true heart and soul of Houston baseball:

The party wasn't reserved strictly for members of the 2017 Astros, as two franchise legends also soaked in the victory:

Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell were the faces of Houston baseball during their 15 years as teammates from 1991-2005. Bagwell's final year in the big leagues was 2005, when the Chicago White Sox swept his team in the Astros' first World Series appearance.

Even though a fire truck was carrying him around the city, World Series MVP George Springer made sure to sign some autographs:

There were some unique moments that came with the celebration:

The Astros arrived at City Hall approximately 90 minutes after the parade started, allowing them to speak with their fans about the incredible 2017 season.

Third-base coach Gary Pettis had the best introduction of anyone:

Springer, Josh Reddick and Dallas Keuchel all shared a similar sentiment when they took the stage:

Coming off the emotional high of this week, it would be understandable if all the Astros players wanted to catch their breath.

However, per Mark Berman of Fox 26, Springer, Bregman and Jose Altuve will appear on tomorrow's episode of Saturday Night Live. Berman also noted Springer, Altuve and Carlos Correa will be at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday for a championship parade.

No one ever said winning a title was easy, but it seems the Astros are reaping the rewards of the victory.