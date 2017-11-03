Astros Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

Astros Parade 2017: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and MoreNovember 3, 2017
Two days after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the franchise's first-ever World Series, the Houston Astros got a proper celebration with their fans at home.
After the Astros won the Fall Classic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that Nov. 3 would be Houston Astros day in the state:
Gov. Greg Abbott @GovAbbott
November 3, 2017 has been proclaimed Houston Astros Day in Texas. Congratulations to the World Series Champions @Astros! #EarnedHistory https://t.co/DbflM2t2jZ https://t.co/JqbLF6jMrY2017-11-2 18:09:27
Coming into the celebration, the status of Justin Verlander's attendance was a mystery. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Verlander's wedding to Kate Upton is this weekend in Italy, and the 2017 American League Championship Series MVP would likely be unable to participate in Friday's festivities.
On Thursday, Calily Bien of KXAN reported the championship parade would start at the intersection of Smith and Lamar before ending at City Hall, where fans would have the chance to hear comments from many of the stars.
The Astros seemed pumped prior to the celebration Friday:
Houston Astros @astros
Parade day! #EarnedHistory https://t.co/rpOjW8Fv7x2017-11-3 15:52:25
Hours before the parade began, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was psyching up himself and the fans on Twitter:
Alex Bregman @ABREG_1
Who's ready for this parade?????2017-11-3 16:26:32
The city of Houston had no problem embracing this Astros team after it won 101 games during the 2017 regular season and marched through the postseason toward its first championship.
Here's a look at what the scene looked like as fans waited to cheer on their Astros:
ABC13 Houston @abc13houston
It's hot out here in Houston! Some #AstrosParade viewers are cooling off in the city hall fountain ⚾Watch live here: https://t.co/nMaUiRCPF3 https://t.co/3K8kxi5zWG2017-11-3 19:10:33
Elita Loresca @ABC13Elita
WOW!!! Just WOW! Check out the turn out in downtown #Houston I just love you 😘 https://t.co/Err8Ma42ME2017-11-3 19:45:05
One person was so enthusiastic, it seems he decided to give his car a makeover:
Jason Miles @JMilesKHOU
Classic @astros-themed Pontiac making its way toward parade #EarnedHistory #WorldSeries #khou11 https://t.co/6yzvWWhGP72017-11-3 15:20:33
After everyone settled in, it was time for the main event, and the Astros players made their way through the city:
ABC13 Houston @abc13houston
LET THE CONFETTI FLY! The Houston @Astros raise the Commissioner's Trophy for all to see at the #AstrosParade : https://t.co/nMaUiRCPF3 https://t.co/ab9rc3AS2f2017-11-3 19:38:11
ABC13 Houston @abc13houston
There's our guy! @JoseAltuve27 is waving to @astros fans at the #AstrosParade : https://t.co/nMaUiRCPF3 https://t.co/Aw6GkgGmxO2017-11-3 19:48:32
There was also a spot in the ceremony for the true heart and soul of Houston baseball:
MIX 96.5 @Mix965Houston
Oh hey #Orbit @astros #EarnedHistory https://t.co/gSVseuDWJc2017-11-3 19:58:37
The party wasn't reserved strictly for members of the 2017 Astros, as two franchise legends also soaked in the victory:
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
Biggio & Bagwell in the house! #AstrosParade https://t.co/aemo0vKFPj2017-11-3 19:32:31
Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell were the faces of Houston baseball during their 15 years as teammates from 1991-2005. Bagwell's final year in the big leagues was 2005, when the Chicago White Sox swept his team in the Astros' first World Series appearance.
Even though a fire truck was carrying him around the city, World Series MVP George Springer made sure to sign some autographs:
Ben DuBose @BenDuBose
#WorldSeries MVP George Springer is signing autographs for #Astros fans from the top of a fire truck. #EarnedHistory https://t.co/FzksNWEzBm2017-11-3 18:58:06
There were some unique moments that came with the celebration:
ESPN @espn
Meanwhile at the @astros parade ... Catch it on the ESPN App or here: https://t.co/wWI1Ul4K3v https://t.co/nu8ivXcUoo2017-11-3 20:21:38
ABC13 Houston @abc13houston
How much fun are @astros fans having at the #AstrosParade? There's crowd-surfing: https://t.co/nMaUiRCPF3 https://t.co/VEpfJuC5TG2017-11-3 20:08:03
The Astros arrived at City Hall approximately 90 minutes after the parade started, allowing them to speak with their fans about the incredible 2017 season.
Third-base coach Gary Pettis had the best introduction of anyone:
patrick @PatDStat
How great is it Gary Pettis did this when he was introduced? #Astros https://t.co/ky9LG2ZtbG2017-11-3 20:53:06
Springer, Josh Reddick and Dallas Keuchel all shared a similar sentiment when they took the stage:
Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart
Keuchel: "Houston! What the hell took us so long to win a World Series?"2017-11-3 21:09:38
Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart
Springer: "Houston, we have a championship team and no one can that away from us."2017-11-3 21:11:49
Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart
Reddick: "Wooston, we don't have a problem. We have a championship." And Reddick saves the day2017-11-3 21:16:56
Coming off the emotional high of this week, it would be understandable if all the Astros players wanted to catch their breath.
However, per Mark Berman of Fox 26, Springer, Bregman and Jose Altuve will appear on tomorrow's episode of Saturday Night Live. Berman also noted Springer, Altuve and Carlos Correa will be at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday for a championship parade.
No one ever said winning a title was easy, but it seems the Astros are reaping the rewards of the victory.