    Alabama QB Mac Jones Arrested for DUI

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 22: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
    Michael Chang/Getty Images

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was charged with driving under the influence after being arrested Friday in Tuscaloosa.  

    Per Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced Jones' arrest and DUI charge. He's also facing a separate charge of improper identification by a minor. 

    Zenitz added that Jones' bond was set at $1,000 for the DUI and $300 for the ID charge. 

    Jones is a true freshman on the Crimson Tide roster. He came out of high school ranked as the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class, per 247Sports

    The Florida native has not appeared in a game for Alabama this season. He wasn't listed on the team's initial depth chart coming into 2017, with sophomore Jalen Hurts and freshman Tua Tagovailoa serving as the top two quarterbacks for the Crimson Tide. 

