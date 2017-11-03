Alabama QB Mac Jones Arrested for DUI

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was charged with driving under the influence after being arrested Friday in Tuscaloosa.

Per Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced Jones' arrest and DUI charge. He's also facing a separate charge of improper identification by a minor.

Zenitz added that Jones' bond was set at $1,000 for the DUI and $300 for the ID charge.

Jones is a true freshman on the Crimson Tide roster. He came out of high school ranked as the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class, per 247Sports.

The Florida native has not appeared in a game for Alabama this season. He wasn't listed on the team's initial depth chart coming into 2017, with sophomore Jalen Hurts and freshman Tua Tagovailoa serving as the top two quarterbacks for the Crimson Tide.