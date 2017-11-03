Antone Davis Says Butch Jones 'Constantly' Mentally Abused and Bullied Him

John Raoux/Associated Press

Former Vol For Life program coordinator Antone Davis wrote he was the subject of "constant intimidation, bullying and mental abuse" from University of Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones in a resignation letter released Friday.

According to Jimmy Hyams of Sports Radio WNML, Davis resigned from his post Tuesday after six years on the job.

In the letter of resignation sent to Tennessee athletic director John Currie, Davis wrote his time under Jones "has been one of the worst work experiences I have ever had."

In a separate email to Currie, Davis expressed concern about student-athletes being subjected to the same type of abuse he alleged against Jones:

"I want you to know that I am not leaving Tennessee because I want to. I am leaving because I must. My biggest regret and fear is that I am leaving behind student-athletes and co-workers that may be subjected to the same treatment I have received.

"In closing, I deeply regret that things have been allowed to transpire, causing a high level of anxiety and other health issues thus creating my need to resign."

Per Hyams, Davis said he did not received a merit raise despite strong performance reviews, although a source told Hyams that Jones did attempt to get Davis a raise before being denied.

According to Grant Ramey of 247Sports, Davis was forced to make his own travel accommodations for games this year after being allowed to use the team charter last season. He additionally was stripped of multiple job responsibilities before stepping down.

The 50-year-old Davis was an All-American offensive lineman at Tennessee before he was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 1991 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He went on to enjoy a seven-year NFL career with the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons before retiring after the 1997 campaign.

Jones is in the midst of his fifth season as head coach at Tennessee, and the Vols have struggled to the tune of a 3-5 record in 2017.

He won nine games in both 2015 and 2016, but with an overall 33-26 record at Tennessee, Jones is on the hot seat heading toward the stretch run.