Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Tennessee Titans are working on establishing a home-field advantage at Nissan Stadium, going 6-1 both straight up and against the spread their last seven times out in front of the home fans. Tennessee hopes to build on that record when it hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

NFL point spread: The Titans opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 43 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.6-11.6 Titans (NFL picks on every game)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.6-11.6 Titans

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens halted a two-game losing streak last Thursday, mugging Miami 40-0. Baltimore took an early 7-0 lead on a beautiful 34-yard scoring hookup from Joe Flacco to Jeremy Maclin, pushed that advantage to 20-0 at halftime, then iced the game with a pair of pick-sixes in the fourth quarter.

On the night, the Ravens outgained the Dolphins 295-196 and outrushed them 174-45. Meanwhile, the Baltimore defense outscored Miami's offense 14-0.

Flacco left last week's game after taking a nasty hit to the head, but he is expected to play this week.

At 4-4, Baltimore sits just a half-game behind the Dolphins and Jacksonville in the battle for the second AFC wild-card spot.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

The Titans own a modest two-game winning streak after beating the Browns 12-9 in Cleveland following overtime in Week 7. They then enjoyed last week off.

Tennessee led Cleveland 3-0, 6-3 and 9-6, let the Browns force OT on a long field goal with less than a minute to go, then eventually won on Ryan Succop's fourth field goal of the day, a 47-yarder, with two minutes left in overtime.

On the day, the Titans held an edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-1. Tennessee might not have needed overtime if it hadn't been stopped on four plays from the Browns 1-yard line in the third quarter.

Six days prior to that victory, the Titans exploded for 21 fourth-quarter points to beat Indianapolis 36-22.

Tennessee has now outrushed four of its last six opponents. At 4-3 overall, the Titans would be the No. 4 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started this week.

Smart pick

The team that wins the ground battle will probably win this game and cover the spread, and that team is most likely to be Tennessee. That's why the smart money here gives the points with the Titans.

NFL betting trends

The Ravens are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against the Titans.

The total has gone under in eight of the Ravens' last 10 games against the Titans.

The Titans are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games in November.

The Ravens are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against the Titans.

The total has gone under in eight of the Ravens' last 10 games against the Titans.

The Titans are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games in November.