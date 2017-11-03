Report: Danica Patrick Will Be Replaced by Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Aric Almirola is reportedly set to join Stewart-Haas Racing to replace Danica Patrick in the No. 10 car for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

On Friday, Bob Pockrass of ESPN.com noted Smithfield, which has sponsored Almirola during his time with Richard Petty Motorsports, will continue its relationship with him as he moves to SHR.

Patrick joined NASCAR from the IndyCar Series amid intense hype in 2010 and became a full-time driver in the Cup Series in 2013. She's failed to record a victory and has tallied just seven top-10 results in 187 starts at the sport's highest level, though.

The 35-year-old Wisconsin native, who became the first woman to lead the Daytona 500 in 2013, told Bleacher Report's Lars Anderson she understands her racing career may be nearing its conclusion with SHR moving in a new direction next year.

"I never have any regrets," Patrick said. "I wish I could have won more often, but so much in racing is out of your control. If this is the end, a certain portion of me has to die. A part of my identity will go away. But you have to let go of things. There's sadness, but there's also excitement. My future could be better than I can even envision."

Meanwhile, Almirola sent four years as a part-time Cup Series driver with various organizations before linking up with RPM in 2012.

Since then he's earned 10 top-five finishes in 206 starts, including his first and only career victory in the 2014 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.