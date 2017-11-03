MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Giancarlo Stanton Trade, Masahiro Tanaka and More

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Even though the 2017 season ended just days ago, it is never too late to start thinking about next year.

The Houston Astros spent nearly a decade cutting costs and slowly rebuilding through the draft before becoming World Series champions and an MLB powerhouse. With free agency on the horizon, teams must decide whether to start over or continue to add veteran pieces in an attempt to compete for a title in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, rumors are flying all over the league regarding prominent players. Let us take a look at the latest buzz and the possible ramifications if true.

Marlins Cleaning House?

It is a new era in Miami with the Derek Jeter-highlighted ownership group taking over the Marlins, and the direction the brass is taking the team is looking more clear.

According to Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, Miami will try to move slugger Giancarlo Stanton and stud leadoff man Dee Gordon as part of an effort to cut the team payroll down to $90 million.

Stanton is set to make $25 million next season, with that number ballooning to as high as $32 million in 2023 through 2025. In the prime of his career at 27 years old, Stanton is coming off his best MLB season by hitting .281 with 59 homers and 132 RBI.

Although he is arguably the most feared hitter in baseball and a fan favorite in Miami, Stanton leaving via trade would be a smart move for the Marlins.

It is inefficient financially to tie up that much money to one player for a small-market team like the Marlins, and Stanton would bring back a nice package, even with a huge contract. SB Nation's Devan Fink compared the situation to Alex Rodriguez in Texas, which turned into arguably the biggest trade of the last 15 years:

Receiving any healthy return of quality prospects while shedding salary would considerably help Miami's rebuild. Throwing in another trade with a player like Gordon, who batted over .300 in his last two full seasons, would be gravy.

If Miami smartly plays these two moves, it could be on pace to become a contender down the road.

What Will Tanaka Do?

In his first three seasons in New York, Masahiro Tanaka looked worth the seven-year, $155 million the Yankees dished out for his services.

He posted a 29-16 record with an ERA just over 3.00, and it seemed he was destined to use his player opt-out at the end of 2017 for a greener paycheck. Yet, he came crashing down to Earth last season, struggling to a 13-12 mark with a 4.74 ERA. He was roughed up for 35 homers, tied for third-most in the American League.

That seemed to tip the scales toward Tanaka opting in to keep his high salary despite his mediocre numbers, but that may not be the case. Per FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, people around baseball believe Tanaka could choose free agency.

Tanaka is set to make $67 million over the next three years should he stay, and even with one general manager saying Tanaka would never "beat that" on the open market, Heyman still reports the MLB sentiment is he'll go.

Heyman added that while the Yankees initially did not plan to chase Tanaka, they may after his strong postseason finish. Tanaka threw 20 magnificent innings in October, allowing just 10 hits and two runs. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand asserted New York could work out an agreement to keep Tanaka for the same money, just less per year:

The upstart Yankees proved they are ready to win now in 2017, and bringing back Tanaka is the best move for both sides.

Tanaka can still make his money while pitching for a World Series contender in a rotation that already includes Sonny Gray and Luis Severino. Throw in promising young arms Chance Adams and Jordan Montgomery, and Tanaka could make this the top rotation in the AL for the next couple of seasons.

What is Cozart's Value?

Cincinnati's Zack Cozart became one of MLB's biggest surprises in 2017, going from an average hitter to a low-end MVP candidate.

After never topping .260 or 16 homers in his previous five seasons, Cozart exploded for 24 homers and 63 RBI while hitting .297 last year. His numbers made him the National League's top hitting shortstop over household names like Corey Seager, per ESPN Stats & Info:

With Cozart set to hit free agency, it would seem he did as well as possible in a contract year. Yet, that may not be the case. Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that while Cozart will do well this offseason, he may not get full value for his numbers.

At 32 years old, Cozart is not likely to get a three-year deal, at least according to one MLB executive who spoke to Buchanan. While the Reds could extend a qualifying offer of $17.4 million to Cozart and receive a high draft pick should he decline and sign elsewhere, Buchanan reports the team is unlikely to do so at the risk of Cozart accepting it and tying up salary it could use for other players.

That leaves Cozart in a no man's land of sorts. He could get a fairly lucrative annual figure with a contender looking to upgrade in the infield, but it will only be on a one- or two-year deal.

This makes sense given Cozart's history, which means last season could have been an anomaly. Teams will certainly not want to risk that being the case, which ends any chance of Cozart receiving a long-term commitment at this stage of his career.

Unfortunately for Cozart, the list of contenders in need of a shortstop is practically nonexistent. However, a team like the Arizona Diamondbacks could use more pop in the lineup at shortstop or second base, but it would have to be at the right price.

Statistics are courtesy of MLB.com. Contract information is courtesy of Spotrac.