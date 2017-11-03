Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

So far this NFL season, West Coast teams are 3-6 straight up and 4-5 against the spread when playing on the East Coast. This week the Los Angeles Rams get a chance to challenge that trend, as they make the cross-country trip to take on the New York Giants in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 43.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.2-18.2 Rams (NFL picks on every game).

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams are 4-1 over their last five games, after blanking Arizona two weeks ago in London 33-0. They then enjoyed last week off.

Los Angeles only led the Cardinals 3-0 after one quarter but pushed that to 23-0 by halftime and eased home from there, covering easily as a three-point favorite.

On the evening the Rams outgained Arizona 425-196, outrushed the Cardinals 197-25 and dominated time of possession by a 39-21 margin.

This franchise is not known for being a great road team, but this season Los Angeles is already 3-0 both SU and ATS in true road games and 4-0 both SU and ATS away from home.

At 5-2 overall, the Rams, who haven't made the playoffs since 2004, would be the No. 5 seed in the NFC if the postseason started today.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants pulled off a nice upset at Denver three weeks ago but could not back that up and lost to Seattle last time out 24-7. They also then had last week off.

New York led the Seahawks well into the third quarter 7-3. But the defense tired, and a missed field goal and a lost fumble cost the Giants 10 points on their way toward another tough defeat.

New York dominated the Broncos in that victory three weeks ago, rushing the ball for 148 yards, winning outright as a 13-point dog. Also, of the Giants' six losses this season, three have come by a total of 10 points. In fact, New York is 3-2 ATS this year when getting points.

Smart pick

These teams just met last season, and while New York won 17-10, Los Angeles outgained the Giants by over 100 yards. Now, the Rams are better than they were that day, while New York is not. The smart play here gives the points with Los Angeles.

NFL betting trends

The Rams are 0-8 ATS in their last eight games against the Giants.

The total has gone over in four of the Rams' last five games against the Giants.

The Rams are 1-8 SU and 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine games in Week 9.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.