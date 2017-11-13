Biggest Concern for Every MLB Team Heading into Offseason Hot Stove

6 of 6

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Re-signing J.D. Martinez

A case could be made that finding a closer to replace free agent Fernando Rodney is the biggest concern for the Diamondbacks, but Archie Bradley looks more than capable of stepping into that role if the team decides against an outside addition.

Instead, it's the decision on whether to bring back slugger J.D. Martinez that gets the nod.

Zack Greinke is already on the books for $126.5 million over the next four seasons, and Paul Goldschmidt remains a candidate for a massive extension with free agency awaiting after the 2019 season.

With that in mind, signing Martinez to a megadeal could put the franchise in a tough spot since they have a ton of money tied up in a few players. Think of the 2017 Detroit Tigers.

At the same time, the window to contend is open now and there's little doubt that re-upping with Martinez would give them the best chance to win.

Colorado Rockies: Rebuilding the bullpen

The Rockies improved from 30th (5.13) to 20th (4.40) in bullpen ERA this past season and that's perhaps the biggest reason they were able to reach the postseason on the heels of an 87-loss campaign.

They'll have some work to do this offseason to keep from sliding back down that leaderboard.

Greg Holland (61 G, 41/45 SV, 3.61 ERA), Jake McGee (62 G, 20 HLD, 3.61 ERA) and deadline-pickup Pat Neshek (71 G, 23 HLD, 1.59 ERA) are all free agents.

Bringing back Holland is a priority, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, and the team feels he's "the right leader for their young team and staff" going forward.

However, Colorado can't break the bank bringing him back at the expense of filling out the rest of the relief corps.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Replacing Brandon Morrow

Unlike last offseason when Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen and Rich Hill all hit the open market and were eventually re-signed, the Dodgers don't have any marquee free agents.

The biggest name that could potentially walk is reliever Brandon Morrow.

The 33-year-old went from signing a minor league deal to emerging as the team's most trusted setup reliever. He posted a 2.06 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 with 10 holds in 45 appearances before pitching in 14 of the team's 15 playoff games.

Joe Blanton filled a similar role in 2016 and the Dodgers let him walk, so it's not a foregone conclusion that re-signing Morrow will be a priority, especially considering his likely asking price. However, replacing him in some capacity is a must.

San Diego Padres: Eating innings

The Padres spent $8.25 million to sign Jhoulys Chacin, Trevor Cahill, Clayton Richard and Jered Weaver to one-year deals last offseason—filling out 80 percent of the starting rotation in the process.

Richard was re-signed to a two-year, $6 million deal and he'll be joined by young right-handers Dinelson Lamet and Luis Perdomo, but a similar approach is likely for filling the final two spots on the staff.

San Diego has one of the best farm systems in the league and it includes marquee pitching prospects like MacKenzie Gore, Cal Quantrill, Adrian Morejon, Anderson Espinoza and Michel Baez.

However, none of those pitchers is expected to arrive in the majors before 2019 and the team is still very much in the developmental stage of rebuilding at this point.

San Francisco Giants: Center field

The Giants have their work cut out for them this offseason as they look to turn things around following a 98-loss season while also staying below the luxury-tax threshold.

Adding a power bat like Giancarlo Stanton or J.D. Martinez to the middle of the lineup would be great, but upgrading in center field might be a more pressing concern.

Incumbent Denard Span was a league-average hitter (100 OPS+), but he was one of the worst defensive players in baseball (-27 DRS, -8.7 UZR/150) and that's especially detrimental in spacious AT&T Park.

While Lorenzo Cain is the big name on the free-agent market, guys like Jarrod Dyson, Carlos Gomez, Cameron Maybin and Austin Jackson would all represent significant upgrades at a much lower price point.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, while contract information comes via Spotrac.