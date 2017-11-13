Biggest Concern for Every MLB Team Heading into Offseason Hot Stove

Biggest Concern for Every MLB Team Heading into Offseason Hot StoveNovember 13, 2017
The MLB hot stove remains lukewarm at best, but things will inevitably heat up as the winter meetings draw closer.
While we wait for Dec. 10, we've decided to take a look at the biggest concern that each MLB team is facing this offseason.
Whether it's addressing a glaring roster hole, maximizing a coveted trade chip, re-signing a key free agent or something else entirely, every team has at least one notable area that needs to be addressed.
It's how those concerns are dealt with that could ultimately determine if the offseason was a successful one for each franchise.
AL East
Baltimore Orioles: Starting pitching
The Orioles have Dylan Bundy (28 GS, 13-9, 4.24 ERA), Kevin Gausman (34 GS, 11-12, 4.68 ERA) and a ton of question marks in the starting rotation.
They ranked last in the majors in starters' ERA (5.70) and managed just 61 quality starts along the way.
Andrew Cashner and Jason Vargas have been identified as two potential targets, per Roch Kubatko of MASN, so it sounds like they'll be wading around the mid-level free-agency pool as they look to fill out the staff.
Boston Red Sox: The power outage
After dropping from ninth (208) to 27th (168) in the league in home runs, the Red Sox will be looking to add at least one middle-of-the-order bat this offseason.
First base is the obvious spot for an addition, with Mitch Moreland headed for free agency and guys like Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana, Logan Morrison and Yonder Alonso all available.
Hanley Ramirez could also move back to first base after undergoing shoulder surgery, which would open up the designated hitter spot and allow for a wider range of targets.
New York Yankees: Starting pitching
The starting rotation became less of a concern for the Yankees when Masahiro Tanaka opted into the final three years and $67 million of his contract.
However, there's still one spot to fill on the staff behind Tanaka, Luis Severino, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery, and that looks like the most obvious hole on the roster.
Prospect Chance Adams (15-5, 2.45 ERA in Double- and Triple-A) could be an option at some point in 2018 and Bryan Mitchell, Adam Warren, Luis Cessa and Caleb Smith will all provide in-house depth, but one outside addition still looks like a must.
Tampa Bay Rays: Replacing Logan Morrison
The Rays brought Logan Morrison back on a one-year, $2.5 million deal last offseason and he rewarded them by posting an .868 OPS and slugging 38 home runs.
That's likely pushed him out of the team's price range this time around, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting a three-year, $36 million deal.
So how does the front office replace that middle-of-the-order production?
Prospect Jake Bauers is an internal candidate and a healthy Brad Miller could also play his way back into a significant role. Otherwise, the low-cost free-agent market includes Mitch Moreland, Mark Reynolds, Mike Napoli, Lucas Duda and Adam Lind.
Toronto Blue Jays: Starting pitching
Marcus Stroman emerged as a legitimate ace in 2017, and veterans Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ will also be back in contract years.
However, the ongoing health issues of Aaron Sanchez make him a huge question mark, and the No. 5 spot in the rotation is wide-open after Joe Biagini proved he's better suited to pitch out of the bullpen.
A whopping 14 different pitchers started a game last season for the Blue Jays, who dropped from fourth (3.64) to 14th (4.57) in starters' ERA. With the team seemingly gearing up for one last run at contention with the current core, adding at least one proven starter will be a top priority.
AL Central
Chicago White Sox: Eating innings
Part of rebuilding is finding a cheap way to eat up innings until you're ready to contend.
In theory, the White Sox could break camp with a rotation of Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Carson Fulmer and Michael Kopech flanking underperforming veteran James Shields, while Carlos Rodon recovers from shoulder surgery.
But rather than run those young arms into the ground while putting unnecessary pressure on their development, the team will likely look to add a couple low-cost veterans to shoulder the load.
The same goes for the bullpen, where a largely unproven group that includes Juan Minaya, Gregory Infante and Aaron Bummer will need reinforcements.
Cleveland Indians: Replacing Bryan Shaw
Hot take: Carlos Santana won't be the most difficult free agent to replace in Cleveland.
Reliever Bryan Shaw is also set to depart and he's been an integral part of the relief corps since joining the Indians in the same three-team trade that brought Trevor Bauer to town prior to the 2013 season.
The 30-year-old has appeared in an MLB-leading 378 games over the past five seasons, posting a 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with 110 holds and nine saves.
His durability and consistency could wind up netting him a four-year deal.
Detroit Tigers: Maximizing remaining trade chips
The Tigers dove headfirst into rebuilding this summer when they traded Justin Verlander, J.D. Martinez, Justin Upton, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.
Who's left?
Controllable starter Michael Fulmer, standout reliever Shane Greene and veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler appear to be the most likely trade chips, and shortstop Jose Iglesias could also be flipped with free agency awaiting next offseason.
Making the most of those moveable pieces will be the key to the offseason.
Kansas City Royals: Avoiding long-term mistakes
Alex Gordon signed the largest contract in Royals history when he inked a four-year, $72 million extension that includes a $23 million mutual option for 2020.
In the first two years of that deal, he has a .214 average, .649 OPS and 0.9 WAR.
A small-market team like the Royals can't afford to make that type of mistake and now they need to decide if making a run at re-signing Eric Hosmer and/or Mike Moustakas is really in the best long-term interest of the team.
They're still hopeful they can re-up with both homegrown stars, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Minnesota Twins: Late-inning relief pitching
Brandon Kintzler (28/32 SV, 2.78 ERA) and Matt Belisle (9/14 SV, 4.03 ERA) did an admirable job holding down the closer's role last season for the Twins, despite lacking prototypical ninth-inning stuff.
Both pitchers are now free agents, and the back of the bullpen looks like the most glaring hole for a Minnesota team that made a surprise run to the Wild Card Game.
The club has already checked in on Reds closer Raisel Iglesias, according to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports, who also notes the team is "performing due diligence" on a wide variety of bullpen arms.
If they hope to make a return trip to the postseason, more stability at the back of the pen is a must.
AL West
Houston Astros: Relief pitching
Despite a shaky performance from the bullpen, the Astros walked away from the 2017 season as World Series champions.
The relief corps combined for a 5.40 ERA with three losses and three blown saves during the postseason, and three of the team's top relievers during the regular season—Ken Giles (7 G, 11.74 ERA), Chris Devenski (10 G, 9.00 ERA) and Joe Musgrove (7 G, 8.10 ERA)—were the biggest culprits.
At the very least, finding a better primary lefty option than Tony Sipp (46 G, 5.79 ERA) figures to be a priority, and with no other glaring holes on the roster, they can afford to be aggressive on the reliever market.
Los Angeles Angels: Offense
Signing slugger Justin Upton to a five-year, $106 million extension in lieu of him exercising his opt-out clause was a terrific first step for the Angels in their efforts to build a more productive lineup around superstar Mike Trout.
There's still work to do.
Second base (.601 OPS, 30th in MLB) and third base (.713 OPS, 25th in MLB) were both weak spots, and finding more production from the left side of the plate (.689 OPS, 29th) will also be a priority.
The starting rotation could improve greatly with healthy seasons from Garrett Richards, Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs and Matt Shoemaker—who combined for just 41 starts in 2017.
The offense needs to be properly addressed with outside additions, though.
Oakland Athletics: Maximizing remaining trade chips
The A's kicked rebuilding efforts into gear this summer when they traded Sonny Gray, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson, Yonder Alonso, Rajai Davis and Adam Rosales.
Now they need to focus on making the most of their remaining trade chips.
Controllable starters Sean Manaea and Kendall Graveman, reliever Blake Treinen, sluggers Khris Davis and Ryon Healy and veteran utility man Jed Lowrie appear to be the most obvious trade candidates left on the roster. Manaea, in particular, has significant trade value with team control through 2022 and frontline-starter upside.
Maximizing those remaining assets will be the next big step in the rebuilding process.
Seattle Mariners: Starting pitching
The Mariners used an MLB-high 17 different starting pitchers during the 2017 season, so it should come as no surprise that shoring up the starting rotation is the biggest concern of the offseason.
James Paxton, Felix Hernandez and Mike Leake are locked into three spots on the staff—an emerging ace with a lengthy injury history and two veterans best suited as middle-of-the-rotation starters.
A run at someone like Yu Darvish or Jake Arrieta would be great, but in the big picture, what the team really needs is two starters capable of working 180 to 200 innings and providing some stability to the staff.
Texas Rangers: Starting pitching
No potential contender has a bigger question mark in the starting rotation than the Rangers.
Ace Cole Hamels is coming off a down season in which he went 11-6 with a 4.20 ERA while watching his strikeout rate plummet from 9.0 K/9 to 6.4.
Martin Perez (13-12, 4.82 ERA), A.J. Griffin (6-6, 5.94 ERA), Nick Martinez (3-8, 5.66 ERA) and prospect Yohander Mendez (7-8, 3.79 ERA in Double-A) would be the leading candidate to round out the staff if the 2018 season started today.
Bringing back Andrew Cashner is a possibility after he made good on a one-year deal, and he would need to be accompanied by at least one other capable middle-of-the-rotation starter if this team is going to have any chance of contending.
NL East
Atlanta Braves: Eating innings
The Braves are not ready to make the leap from rebuilding to contending just yet, so expect a similar approach to what we saw last offseason, when Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey were added on one-year deals to help eat up innings.
Prospects Max Fried and Luiz Gohara are ready to challenge for spots in the rotation alongside established starters Julio Teheran and Mike Foltynewicz as well as lefty Sean Newcomb, who showed flashes as a rookie. Adding at least one veteran workhorse should still be a priority.
Otherwise, the team risks leaning too heavily on inexperienced arms and potentially derailing their development as a result.
Unloading an outfielder to clear a path for Ronald Acuna and upgrading at third base will also be on the to-do list, but looking out for the best interest of the team's young arms is the biggest concern.
Miami Marlins: Trimming payroll
The Marlins' new owners have set a clear goal to trim the club's payroll to $90 million.
There is already $97.9 million on the books for 2018 and that figure is projected to climb by $27.5 million with arbitration raises—including $10.1 million for Marcell Ozuna.
Giancarlo Stanton ($25 million), Martin Prado ($13.5 million) and Dee Gordon ($10.8 million) have already been identified as three players the team would like to trade, and others like Edinson Volquez ($13 million) and Brad Ziegler ($9 million) will also be on the move if the front office can find a taker.
It's a major shift in direction for a team that was clearly trying to build a contender last offseason, but after residing in fringe contention purgatory for years, it's hard to argue that change was needed.
New York Mets: Starting pitching
Jacob deGrom was once again one of the best pitchers in the NL last season, going 15-10 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 239 strikeouts in 201.1 innings for a 4.4 WAR.
However, no other pitcher on the Mets roster topped 120 innings.
A healthy Noah Syndergaard will help after injuries limited him to just seven starts, but expecting anything from Matt Harvey (18 GS, 5-7, 6.70 ERA), Zack Wheeler (17 GS, 3-7, 5.21 ERA) and Steven Matz (13 GS, 2-7. 6.08 ERA) looks like a fool's errand at this point.
The front office didn't make a single outside addition last offseason. If it has any hope of righting the ship in 2018, that will have to change, starting with the addition of at least a couple durable starters.
Philadelphia Phillies: Spending smart
The Phillies have a ton of money to spend with just $6.35 million on the books and $19.2 million projected in arbitration salaries—a number that would drop by $7.4 million if the front office decides to trade or non-tender Freddy Galvis.
Spending wisely will be the biggest concern.
Adding one of the top starters on the market to join Aaron Nola atop the rotation is one way they could potentially splurge, while a power bat like J.D. Martinez would also look nice at one of the corner outfield spots.
Balancing an aggressive approach to improving the club, while still keeping the focus on rebuilding and one eye on the vaunted 2018-19 free-agent class should be the marching orders.
Washington Nationals: Relief pitching
Adding Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler turned the Nationals bullpen from a glaring hole into a legitimate area of strength.
However, Kintzler is now a free agent and he's joined by Matt Albers, Oliver Perez and Joe Blanton.
With the impending free agency of Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Gio Gonzalez looming over the 2018 season, there's no team that needs to be in "win-now" mode more than the Nationals.
With that in mind, they can't afford to let the relief corps become a weakness once again, so adding at least a couple quality late-inning arms figures to be a top priority.
NL Central
Chicago Cubs: Relief pitching
An anemic offense was as much to blame for the Cubs flaming out in the NLCS as their shaky relief corps.
However, that same offense ranked fourth in the majors with 5.1 runs per game, so there's no question it's the bullpen that ranks as the biggest concern at the start of the offseason.
The first big decision will be whether to re-sign closer Wade Davis, who is the best late-inning reliever on the free-agent market and is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to get a four-year, $60 million deal.
After Carl Edwards Jr. flamed out in the postseason and Justin Wilson forgot how to throw strikes, the team really doesn't have a viable in-house option to replace him.
Signing at least one starting pitcher will also be on the docket, but rebuilding the bullpen should be the No. 1 priority.
Cincinnati Reds: Eating innings
Similar to the White Sox and Braves who were also given the "eating innings" distinction as their biggest concern, the Reds have a young staff that could use a proven workhorse to help shoulder some of the load.
Last offseason, Scott Feldman was signed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal and veteran Bronson Arroyo also broke camp with a rotation spot.
At this point, Luis Castillo is the only young starter who has truly established himself as a lock for a spot in the rotation.
However, Robert Stephenson, Amir Garrett, Sal Romano, Jackson Stephens, Tyler Mahle, Cody Reed and Rookie Davis all saw time in the majors in 2017 and they'll all get a look this spring.
Despite all of those in-house options, it would still be wise to add another low-cost veteran starter or even a swingman—someone like Yusmeiro Petit or Jesse Chavez—who can clean up 100 innings while filling various roles.
Milwaukee Brewers: Front-line starting pitching
Is the Brewers' current stable of starting pitching options good enough to make them legitimate contenders?
That's the question that needs to be answered this offseason as they look to take that next step.
Chase Anderson (12-4, 2.74 ERA), Jimmy Nelson (12-6, 3.49 ERA) and Zach Davies (17-9, 3.90 ERA) led a surprisingly good rotation in 2017, but all three come with significant question marks.
Anderson has never topped 160 innings in a season, Nelson is going to miss a significant chunk of 2018 following shoulder surgery, and Davies had some sketchy peripherals with a 4.22 FIP and just 5.8 K/9.
All three of those guys can be quality starters, but relying on any of them to be the true ace of the staff might be asking too much.
It's worth noting, MLB Trade Rumors predicted the Brewers as the landing spot for Jake Arrieta.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Deciding what to do with Andrew McCutchen
The Pirates' decision on what to do with McCutchen this offseason will be a clear look at what direction the club is headed.
If the front office intends to trade the longtime face of the franchise—who already had his $14.5 million option exercised—it could be the start of a more large-scale rebuild.
Ace Gerrit Cole and closer Felipe Rivero immediately jump to mind as valuable trade chips, and All-Star Josh Harrison would also have plenty of suitors thanks to his defensive versatility.
However, if McCutchen stays put, it means the Pirates think they can contend in 2018.
Regardless, the franchise is at a crossroads and that's always a concerning time for any fanbase.
St. Louis Cardinals: Making the best blockbuster trade decision
It almost feels like a foregone conclusion that the Cardinals are going to make a splashy trade of some sort this winter.
Giancarlo Stanton? Josh Donaldson? Someone else?
With an abundance of young outfielders, controllable pitching talent like Luke Weaver and Jack Flaherty and an MLB-ready catching prospect in Carson Kelly—who is blocked by franchise icon Yadier Molina—it's easy to assemble a hypothetical trade package for almost anyone the team targets.
It's deciding how to best use those assets without completely abandoning the mindset that has made this team a perennial contender that will be among the biggest decisions any team makes this offseason.
NL West
Arizona Diamondbacks: Re-signing J.D. Martinez
A case could be made that finding a closer to replace free agent Fernando Rodney is the biggest concern for the Diamondbacks, but Archie Bradley looks more than capable of stepping into that role if the team decides against an outside addition.
Instead, it's the decision on whether to bring back slugger J.D. Martinez that gets the nod.
Zack Greinke is already on the books for $126.5 million over the next four seasons, and Paul Goldschmidt remains a candidate for a massive extension with free agency awaiting after the 2019 season.
With that in mind, signing Martinez to a megadeal could put the franchise in a tough spot since they have a ton of money tied up in a few players. Think of the 2017 Detroit Tigers.
At the same time, the window to contend is open now and there's little doubt that re-upping with Martinez would give them the best chance to win.
Colorado Rockies: Rebuilding the bullpen
The Rockies improved from 30th (5.13) to 20th (4.40) in bullpen ERA this past season and that's perhaps the biggest reason they were able to reach the postseason on the heels of an 87-loss campaign.
They'll have some work to do this offseason to keep from sliding back down that leaderboard.
Greg Holland (61 G, 41/45 SV, 3.61 ERA), Jake McGee (62 G, 20 HLD, 3.61 ERA) and deadline-pickup Pat Neshek (71 G, 23 HLD, 1.59 ERA) are all free agents.
Bringing back Holland is a priority, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, and the team feels he's "the right leader for their young team and staff" going forward.
However, Colorado can't break the bank bringing him back at the expense of filling out the rest of the relief corps.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Replacing Brandon Morrow
Unlike last offseason when Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen and Rich Hill all hit the open market and were eventually re-signed, the Dodgers don't have any marquee free agents.
The biggest name that could potentially walk is reliever Brandon Morrow.
The 33-year-old went from signing a minor league deal to emerging as the team's most trusted setup reliever. He posted a 2.06 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 with 10 holds in 45 appearances before pitching in 14 of the team's 15 playoff games.
Joe Blanton filled a similar role in 2016 and the Dodgers let him walk, so it's not a foregone conclusion that re-signing Morrow will be a priority, especially considering his likely asking price. However, replacing him in some capacity is a must.
San Diego Padres: Eating innings
The Padres spent $8.25 million to sign Jhoulys Chacin, Trevor Cahill, Clayton Richard and Jered Weaver to one-year deals last offseason—filling out 80 percent of the starting rotation in the process.
Richard was re-signed to a two-year, $6 million deal and he'll be joined by young right-handers Dinelson Lamet and Luis Perdomo, but a similar approach is likely for filling the final two spots on the staff.
San Diego has one of the best farm systems in the league and it includes marquee pitching prospects like MacKenzie Gore, Cal Quantrill, Adrian Morejon, Anderson Espinoza and Michel Baez.
However, none of those pitchers is expected to arrive in the majors before 2019 and the team is still very much in the developmental stage of rebuilding at this point.
San Francisco Giants: Center field
The Giants have their work cut out for them this offseason as they look to turn things around following a 98-loss season while also staying below the luxury-tax threshold.
Adding a power bat like Giancarlo Stanton or J.D. Martinez to the middle of the lineup would be great, but upgrading in center field might be a more pressing concern.
Incumbent Denard Span was a league-average hitter (100 OPS+), but he was one of the worst defensive players in baseball (-27 DRS, -8.7 UZR/150) and that's especially detrimental in spacious AT&T Park.
While Lorenzo Cain is the big name on the free-agent market, guys like Jarrod Dyson, Carlos Gomez, Cameron Maybin and Austin Jackson would all represent significant upgrades at a much lower price point.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, while contract information comes via Spotrac.