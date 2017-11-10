1 Impact Offseason Move All 30 MLB Teams Will Make This Winter

6 of 6

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: Re-sign RF J.D. Martinez

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, early reports have agent Scott Boras seeking a deal in the $200 million range for Martinez.

That's probably wishful thinking given his injury history, but after he posted a 1.066 OPS with 45 home runs and 104 RBI there's no doubt he's the top bat on the market and the six-year, $150 million deal that MLBTradeRumors predicted is not out of the question.

The 30-year-old immediately transformed the D-backs offense after joining them in a July trade and with the team's window of contention wide open bringing him back gives them the best chance to make a run at a title.

Colorado Rockies: Re-sign C Jonathan Lucroy

A down season offensively took a bite out of Lucroy's earning potential, but he's still the top catcher on the market this winter.

The 31-year-old put up an .865 OPS with 11 extra-base hits in 46 games after joining the Rockies at the deadline and his ability to handle a staff could be instrumental in the development of the team's young arms.

"[Lucroy] has credibility -- two-time All-Star, good blocker of the ball, good receiver, knows the National League being in Milwaukee all those years," manager Bud Black told Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

Deciding what to do to address the bullpen will be important, but the impact of Lucroy on the staff as a whole could be greater.



Los Angeles Dodgers: Acquire RF Giancarlo Stanton

Until another team makes a strong push forward, the Dodgers have to be considered the favorites to land Stanton.

They have more than $40 million coming off the books so his $25 million salary won't be an issue in 2018 and the "win-now" mentality should be stronger than ever after they came one win away from a World Series title.

The team has a hole to fill at the corner outfield spot opposite Yasiel Puig, plenty of assets to swing a deal and the financial flexibility to take on the entirety of his remaining contract—something no other team may be willing to do.

A lineup of Taylor-Seager-Stanton-Bellinger-Turner-Puig-Forsythe-Barnes would be awfully scary.

San Diego Padres: Sign SP Chris Tillman

The Padres cobbled together a starting rotation last offseason by signing Clayton Richard, Jhoulys Chacin, Trevor Cahill and Jered Weaver to one-year deals that totaled just $8.25 million.

It's unlikely they'll take a markedly different approach this offseason and Tillman represents one of the more intriguing bounce-back candidates on the market.

The 29-year-old went 56-30 with a 3.91 ERA and 1.28 WHIP while averaging 32 starts and 190 innings in the four seasons leading up to 2017 before his ERA spiked to 7.84 in an injury-plagued campaign.

A one-year turn at pitcher-friendly Petco Park could be the ticket to rebuilding his value.

San Francisco Giants: Sign OF Carlos Gonzalez

If the Giants whiff on trading for Stanton and signing Martinez, where does that leave them in their pursuit of a power bat and corner outfielder?

Jay Bruce, Carlos Gomez, Curtis Granderson and Jose Bautista could emerge as targets, but rolling the dice on CarGo would provide them with the most potential bang for their buck.

The 32-year-old posted an 87 OPS+ with 34 doubles and 14 home runs en route to a minus-0.2 WAR in 2017.

His 2015 (116 OPS+, 40 HR, 97 RBI) and 2016 (111 OPS+, 25 HR, 100 RBI) seasons were terrific, though, and he could be looking for a one-year, prove-it deal which would be a low-risk, high-reward fallback plan for the Giants.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.