Ezekiel Elliott to Play vs. Chiefs After 2nd Circuit Grants Administrative Stay

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after being granted an administrative stay Friday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Daniel Wallach of LawInSport tweeted the document explaining the court's decision:

According to Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, Elliott and the NFLPA requested a stay after his six-game suspension was reinstated last week.

Dubin added that Elliott is awaiting word on his request for an injunction. It could come next week, but the stay was requested to ensure he won't have to miss Dallas' Week 9 contest.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Elliott's eventual fate will be decided by a three-judge panel.

Per NFL.com's Austin Knoblauch, the stay is only in place for Week 9, meaning Elliott's suspension will be back on for Week 10. That could change, though, if he is granted an emergency injunction, which would allow him to continue playing until an official decision is made on his appeal.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied Elliott's request for a preliminary injunction, which put his suspension back in place.

Elliott was granted a preliminary injunction prior to the start of the 2017 season, and he has yet to miss a game.

The NFL suspended Elliott six games after it determined there was evidence he physically assaulted then-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson last year.

So far this season, Elliott has rushed for 690 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 19 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2016 NFL rushing champion has topped 100 rushing yards in each of his past three outings for the 4-3 Cowboys.

He will be key to Dallas' success against the 6-2 Chiefs, who are now forced to prepare for one of the NFL's top rushers instead of less-inspiring options Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith.