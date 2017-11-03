Paul Pogba 'Close to a Playing Comeback' Ahead of Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba could make the squad for Manchester United's clash with Chelsea on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Sun's Dan Cutts on Friday exclusively relayed the following from a source at the club: "Paul came back last week and has now resumed full training. He is close to a playing comeback. He had a session with the fitness coaches who said how good and sharp he looked. They were very impressed."

It is believed Pogba might be on the bench against the Blues, having last played for United against FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League on September 12.

The Frenchman has missed 11 matches in the meantime, and though United have won all but two of those games—the goalless draw with Liverpool and the 2-1 upset at the hands of Huddersfield Town—and scored four goals on four occasions, the midfielder has been missed, per football writers Liam Canning and Alex Shaw:

While United still have the talent to get through most games without him, they aren't nearly as electrifying as they were at the start of the season.

Without Pogba aiding the transition between their defence and attack with his creativity and drive, United's play lacks spark and has often been fairly pedestrian in recent weeks.

Though manager Jose Mourinho is likely to adopt a safety-first approach against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, as he did against Liverpool, Chelsea aren't in particularly good form and lost 3-0 to AS Roma on Tuesday.

If Pogba is able to play, he would give the Red Devils a timely boost and could make the difference against Mourinho's former club if he's as sharp as reported.