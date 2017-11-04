NBA Rumors: Top Trade Buzz Surrounding Eric Bledsoe, Jahlil Okafor and More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2017-18 NBA season is still young, but there is already talk of some big names potentially being available on the trade block.

Since the season has been filled with plenty of surprises already, it fits the theme that there are possible blockbuster trades to be had, which could help shift the balance of the league in the process.

With some teams looking to move disgruntled players and others looking for a spark by acquiring them, here is a rundown of the top players rumored to be involved in trade talks currently.

Eric Bledsoe

It is no secret to anyone that the Phoenix Suns are working to trade Eric Bledsoe, which means the NBA's other 29 teams may be working from an advantageous position.

Even so, there is interest in Bledsoe on the trade market, and the Detroit Pistons are a team that has inquired about dealing for him, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein added that a trade involving Bledsoe would likely feature guard Reggie Jackson and other pieces going to Phoenix.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, however, the Suns would prefer for a third team to get involved and take on Jackson's contract.

Last month, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough sent Bledsoe home and made it clear he intended to trade the guard after Bledsoe tweeted, "I don't wanna be here," according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

When Bledsoe plays, he is an impact player with the ability to provide a big-time scoring punch out of the backcourt.

Last season, Bledsoe set career highs with 21.1 points and 6.3 assists per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

He has appeared in just three games this season, but his production dipped in those contests to 15.7 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

The 27-year-old veteran is in a difficult situation, but he can score the basketball when called upon, and he would be a great fit in Detroit.

Bledsoe would provide the Pistons with a bit more consistency than Jackson and a running mate for Avery Bradley, but due to Jackson's hefty contract, it could be difficult for Detroit to make something work with a Phoenix team that is looking to shed salary and rebuild.

Jahlil Okafor

Ever since enjoying a strong rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015-16, center Jahlil Okafor's role has diminished significantly.

Okafor has appeared in just one game this season, averaging 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Rather than seeing what he can do in extended playing time, Philly has rolled primarily with Joel Embiid and reserves such as Dario Saric and Amir Johnson in the frontcourt.

While Okafor is hoping for a buyout or trade, the 76ers are unwilling to cut ties with him and get nothing in return, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Per Pompey, the team with the most interest in Okafor is the Boston Celtics, as they have an $8.4 million injury exception that would allow them to take him on.

Okafor was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft out of Duke, and he put up 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as a rookie. Those numbers dropped to 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, but he can still be an effective offensive player in the right situation.

While Al Horford plays some power forward and center, the Celtics don't have much to speak of when it comes to pure centers.

Aron Baynes is really the only one on the roster, and although he has made five starts this season, he is likely better off as a bench contributor.

Boston is in the mix near the top of the Eastern Conference, and adding a big-time, interior scoring threat like Okafor could go a long way toward solidifying the Celtics as the class of the conference.

Mario Hezonja

Much like Okafor hasn't been a great fit in Philadelphia, small forward Mario Hezonja has struggled to find his footing with the Orlando Magic.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft is a supreme talent, but his production to this point in his career has left plenty to be desired.

According to Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, the Magic were previously in talks with the Sacramento Kings to send them Hezonja in exchange for shooting guard Malachi Richardson and a second-round draft pick.

Hezonja entered play Friday averaging just 3.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per game this season. By comparison, Richardson was putting up 5.2 points and 1.0 rebound per contest.

While Hezonja is an incredible athlete, that hasn't translated to the NBA level for the 22-year-old Croatian.

Richardson was a late-first-round pick last year out of Syracuse, and while he hasn't registered eye-popping numbers either, he is a workmanlike player who could be a good rotation fit for an Orlando team that has surprised thus far.

The Kings are in rebuilding mode, so picking up a player with Hezonja's talent level without having to give up a ton would be a logical move on their part.

Regardless of whether the Magic and Kings can work out a deal, Hezonja's days in Orlando could be numbered as he struggles to earn playing time over the likes of Evan Fournier, Arron Afflalo, Terrence Ross and Jonathon Simmons.