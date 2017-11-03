Jose Mourinho Settles Tax Fraud Case in Madrid, Says Matter Is 'Closed'

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho said the "the case is closed" after he made a payment to settle tax fraud accusations in Madrid on Friday.

Per ESPN.co.uk's Dermot Corrigan, the Manchester United manager appeared in court in the Spanish capital to answer charges related to a €3.3 million tax fraud. Mourinho was accused by Spanish prosecutors of hiding image rights income received in 2011 and 2012, when he was manager of Real Madrid, by using companies in Ireland, New Zealand and the British Virgin Islands.

He explained the outcome of the hearing and said he had paid a fee to settle the case, per Corrigan:

"I was told that my tax situation was completely legal. A few years later I was told that there was an investigation opened and they told me that to regularise my situation I had to pay sum X.

"I did not answer, I did not argue, I have paid and signed with the state that I am definitely in compliance and the case is closed. That is why I am here, nothing else."

Mourinho, 54, left his job as Real manager in 2013 and has since won another Premier League title with Chelsea before joining United in 2016.

He returns to Stamford Bridge with his Red Devils side on Sunday for a crucial Premier League clash.

United are second in the English top flight, five points behind leaders Manchester City and four points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Mourinho's two visits to west London last season to face his former club did not go well, as United lost 4-0 in the league and 1-0 in the FA Cup.

He will be desperate for a different outcome on Sunday, especially given City have shown no signs of relenting from the furious pace they have set this season.

Asked if United's preparations for the clash had been affected by his enforced visit to Madrid, Mourinho said, per Corrigan: "No. It's just a change of normal training time because I want to be there and I can't be there in the morning so I have to change the timings."