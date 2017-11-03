Antonio Conte Reportedly Interested in Managing Paris Saint-Germain

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in taking over from Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain and "regrets not leaving" the Blues in the summer.

According to Duncan Castles for Arab News, the Italian believes his departure from Chelsea is "inevitable," and he "has no intention" of seeing out the third year of his deal at Stamford Bridge after witnessing rifts develop with Chelsea's board regarding recruitment and with the players, who are said to be unhappy with his "boring" but physically intense training regimen.

PSG are believed to be looking for a replacement for Emery, and Conte has been told he is a candidate.

The former Juventus and Italy boss guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge—an impressive turnaround after the Blues had finished 10th the year before—but this season has thus far not gone to plan.

Chelsea are already nine points back on Manchester City, and while a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League is still a strong possibility, given they're four points ahead of the struggling Atletico Madrid with two matches remaining, they were soundly beaten 3-0 by Roma on Tuesday.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey was critical of them at the Stadio Olimpico:

Given their current struggles, it would not be too surprising if Conte left Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, and the club have proved with his compatriots Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Di Matteo in the past that success at Chelsea will do little to aid their hand if results take a turn.

It also won't be surprising if Emery is moved on at PSG even if they win Ligue 1, with Castles noting they crave Champions League success.

Unless he can deliver that, the club may well pursue a more marquee name with the goal of coaching their stars to European glory.

Conte is an exceptional coach, but there could be an issue at PSG as he is yet to impress in European competition. Squawka's Muhammad Butt shared his relatively lacklustre record in the Champions League:

Indeed, in the two European campaigns he oversaw at Juventus, he guided them to a quarter-final in the first before failing to escape a group comprised of Real Madrid, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen in the second, although he then took the Bianconeri to the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League.

That record will do little for his chances of landing the PSG job, though he has the opportunity to improve on it if he can turn things around at Chelsea in the coming months.