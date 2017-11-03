Jose Mourinho 'Surprised' Chelsea Offered Nemanja Matic to Manchester United

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he was surprised to be offered Nemanja Matic in the summer.

The Serbian midfielder joined United from Premier League champions Chelsea for £40 million before the start of the 2017-18 season, and Mourinho said he was quick to accept when Matic's agent contacted him about the move, per Sky Sports News:

"I was surprised when [Matic's] agent called me to say 'do you want him?' I was surprised, but he's an agent I know well. Normally he's very direct and objective, he doesn't waste time, he doesn't try to get people to be interested in his players to improve their situation at their club. Normally he's very straightforward, so when he told me 'you can have him if you want,' of course I want."

Matic, 29, has been one of United's best performers so far this season, and he will return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his departure on Sunday for the Red Devils' crucial league clash with the Blues.

It will be Mourinho's third match back at Stamford Bridge as United manager, and he will be hoping for a better result than the previous two occasions—Chelsea won 4-0 in the league and 1-0 in the FA Cup last season.

United have enjoyed a better start to the new season than the west London outfit and sit second in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Manchester City but four ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Matic has played every minute of United's league campaign so far this term. and Chelsea's decision to sell him to a direct Premier League rival has been widely questioned, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

The former Benfica man was a key part of Antonio Conte's title-winning side last term—he played in 35 of Chelsea's 38 league games—and would be valuable for the Blues at the moment given their injury concerns.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater were signed in the summer to bolster the central-midfield area.

But they have both endured injury troubles this season, and N'Golo Kante is sidelined, while Cesc Fabregas has looked fatigued of late having picked up the slack.

Conte and Chelsea could really do with Matic at the moment, but instead he will be playing for United when they visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Mourinho attempted to play down the significance of his, Matic and Juan Mata's returns to west London with United, claiming he will approach Sunday's clash "the way I go to any big match," per Sky Sports News.

He added: "It's a big game not because I've been at Chelsea or Matic or Mata. It's just because Chelsea are champions and Manchester United are Manchester United."