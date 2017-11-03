Breeders' Cup 2017 Post Positions: Friday's Horse Odds, Prize-Money Predictions

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The post positions are set for all the races at the 2017 Breeders' Cup, and while the main event—the Classic—takes place on Saturday, there's plenty of entertainment to be had in the four races on Friday.

The horses will compete in the Juvenile Fillies Turf, the Las Vegas Dirt Mile, the Juvenile Turf and the Longines Distaff in what should provide a fitting prelude to Saturday's action at the Del Mar Racetrack in California, which is hosting the event for the first time.

Read on for a closer look at the lineups for Friday's races, complete with morning-line odds courtesy of the event's official website.

Juvenile Fillies Turf, 5:25 p.m. ET, $1 Million Purse

1. Best Performance, 12-1

2. Happily, 9-2

3. Now You're Talking, 30-1

4. Madeline, 20-1

5. Ultima D, 12-1

6. Orbolution, 20-1

7. Capla Temptress, 6-1

8. Significant Form, 8-1

9. Fatale Bere, 15-1

10. September, 6-1

11. Rushing Fall, 7-2

12. Dixie Moon, 20-1

13. Juliet Capulet, 12-1

14. Moon Dash, 15-1

15. Retro, 20-1

Prediction: Happily

Las Vegas Dirt Mile, 6:05 p.m. ET, $1 Million Purse

1. Iron Fist, 12-1

2. Giant Expectations, 12-1

3. Sharp Azteca, 9-2

4. Gato del Oro, 30-1

5. Awesome Slew, 12-1

6. Mor Spirit, 3-1

7. Cupid, 8-1

8. Accelerate, 7-2

9. Battle of Midway, 10-1

10. Practical Joke, 6-1

Prediction: Mor Spirit

Juvenile Turf, 6:50 p.m. ET, $1 Million Purse

1. Mendelssohn, 8-1

2. Untamed Domain, 8-1

3. Sands of Mali, 30-1

4. Catholic Boy, 12-1

5. Beckford, 8-1

6. Masar, 9-2

7. James Garfield, 6-1

8. Voting Control, 8-1

9. Encumbered, 15-1

10. Flameaway, 20-1

11. Snapper Sinclair, 15-1

12. Hemp Hemp Hurray, 8-1

13. My Boy Jack, 8-1

14. Rajasinghe, 30-1

15. Tap Daddy, 20-1

16. Pubilius Syrus, 20-1

Prediction: Encumbered

Longines Distaff, 7:35 p.m. ET, $2 Million Purse

1. Champagne Room, 15-1

2. Stellar Wind, 5-2

3. Mopotism, 30-1

4. Abel Tasman, 4-1

5. Elate, 3-1

6. Forever Unbridled, 4-1

7. Paradise Woods, 9-2

8. Romantic Vision, 15-1

Prediction: Elate

The Longines Distaff will be the highlight of the racing lineup on Friday, and it's set to be a hard-fought contest.

At 5-2, Stellar Wind is the narrow favourite for what will be the final race of her outstanding racing career. The five-year-old has won six Grade 1 races, three of which came in her three starts this year, and she has also won three times at Del Mar.

Horse racing analyst Matt Dinerman is an admirer:

She'll be difficult to beat, but it's worth noting she hasn't raced since July after skipping September's Zenyatta Stakes.

Trainer John Sadler admitted the timing could have been better. He told Tom Pedulla of America's Best Racing: "It’s a little bit further than you would like. I’d prefer to have a prep."

Elate will be another strong contender at 3-1, and she has the benefit of being trained by Bill Mott, who has won the Distaff five times.

TVG analysed the three-year-old's chances:

Jeremy Balan of BloodHorse was also impressed with the filly on Thursday:

Her preparation for the Distaff comprised winning the Alabama Stakes and the Beldame Stakes, both Grade 1, and she can carry that momentum into Del Mar.

Meanwhile, Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form believes the pair will receive stiff competition from Forever Unbridled at 4-1:

Forever Unbridled has won both her races this year. She produced a stunning run to beat two-time champion Songbird in the Personal Ensign Stakes in August, her third Grade 1 victory, having earlier won the Grade 2 Fleur de Lis Handicap in June.

She also came third in the Distaff last year, ahead of Stellar Wind.

It's a stacked field this year, and there will be plenty of contenders on display, so it should make for a thrilling showdown at Del Mar.

Elate, trained by Mott—who has five other Breeders' Cup victories to his name along with his five Distaff titles—appears to be reaching the peak of her powers, so despite not quite being the favourite, she will be the one to beat.