Breeders' Cup 2017 TV Schedule: Friday Coverage, Race Times and More

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

While some may think the biggest races of the Breeders' Cup come on Saturday, don't tell that to the owners and trainers that have relentlessly worked to get their horses into the four races set for Friday.

All four of Friday's races, starting with the Juvenile Fillies Turf, have a purse of at least $1 million. That money could go a long way for an upstart barn, or it might end up being just a stash of cash in the pocket for one of the big-name owners and trainers.

TV Schedule and Race Times

Coverage begins on NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET

Juvenile Fillies Turf: 5:25 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Dirt Mile: 6:05 p.m. ET

Juvenile Turf: 6:50 p.m. ET

Longines Distaff: 7:35 p.m. ET

Juvenile Fillies Turf

The opening race of Friday's slate is for two-year-old female horses.

The current favorite to win the race is Rushing Fall at 7-2, and there's reason to believe the horse will come through with a victory.

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Rushing Fall is owned by E Five Racing Thoroughbreds, who produced the 2016 winner of this race New Money Honey.

Irish horses Happily (9-2) and Capla Temptress (6-1) are right behind Rushing Fall in the eyes of the oddsmakers. Along with a few other foreign horses in the race, they'll be looking to become the third winner from outside the United States since 2008.

Las Vegas Dirt Mile



The second group of horses out on the track at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, California, will be males three years or older taking part in the Las Vegas Dirt Mile.

Accelerate (7-2) and Sharp Azteca (9-2) are the two favorites in the eyes of the oddsmakers, but there's a good collection of horses with low odds as well.

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The mile-long race featuring 10 horses was won by six-year-old Tamarkuz in 2016 and by four-year-olds Liam's Map and Goldencents in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

If you want a longshot in this race with a $1 million purse, Gato Del Oro is the horse to go with, as he's the only horse with odds outside of 15-1.

Juvenile Turf



After winning the 2016 Juvenile Turf aboard Oscar Performance, Jose Ortiz will look to guide Untamed Domain to the winner's circle on Friday.

Ryan Moore, who rode Hit It A Bomb to first place in 2015, will guide Mendelssohn out of the No. 1 post position.

Irish horses Masar and James Garfield, as well as Beckford from Great Britain, will provide an overseas flavor in Friday's race, but also look out for Hemp Hemp Hurray and Voting Control.

Longines Distaff

The final race of the day carries the largest purse at $2 million, but of course that pales in comparison to Saturday's major races.

Trainer William Mott has won the most Distaff races with five, and he has one of the favorites in Friday's eight-horse showdown in the form of Elate.

Jockey Mike Smith is no stranger to the winner's circle at the Distaff either, as he's pocketed a quintet of victories as well. He'll be riding Abel Tasman out of post position No. 4.

Although history is on the side of Mott and Smith with their respective horses, they'll both be trying to take down Stellar Wind, who comes in as the favorite to take first in the showcase of the best female horses.

All odds via breederscup.com.