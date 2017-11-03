Breeders' Cup 2017: Post Time, Post Positions and Friday TV Coverage

Breeders' Cup 2017: Post Time, Post Positions and Friday TV CoverageNovember 3, 2017
The first four races of the weekend at the Breeders' Cup take place on Friday evening at Del Mar racetrack in California.
The Friday program begins with the Juvenile Fillies Turf, which pits the best two-year-old female horses against each other for a one-mile race. Second up is the Las Vegas Dirt Mile for horses three years old and older.
The Juvenile Turf for two-year-old male horses is third on the slate of races before the night concludes with the Longines Distaff, which is a faceoff between the best female dirt horses in the world.
Below is a look at the post positions and post times for Friday's Breeders' Cup races.
TV Coverage
All Races on NBCSN.
Coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET
Races
Juvenile Fillies Turf
Post Time: 5:25 p.m. ET
1. Best Performance
2. Happily
3. Now You're Talking
4. Madeline
5. Ultima D
6. Orbolution
7. Capla Temptress
8. Significant Form
9. Fatale Bere
10. September
11. Rushing Fall
12. Dixie Moon
13. Juliet Capulet
14. Moon Dash
15. Retro
Las Vegas Dirt Mile
Post Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
1. Iron Fist
2. Giant Expectations
3. Sharp Azteca
4. Gato Del Oro
5. Awesome Slew
6. Mor Spirit
7. Cupid
8. Accelerate
9. Battle of Midway
10. Practical Joke
Juvenile Turf
Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
1. Mendelssohn
2. Untamed Domain
3. Sands of Mali
4. Catholic Boy
5. Beckford
6. Masar
7. James Garfield
8. Voting Control
9. Encumbered
10. Flameaway
11. Snapper Sinclair
12. Hemp Hemp Hurray
13. My Boy Jack
14. Rajasinghe
15. Tap Daddy
16. Pubilius Syrus
Longines Distaff
Post Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
1. Champagne Room
2. Stellar Wind
3. Mopotism
4. Abel Tasman
5. Elate
6. Forever Unbridled
7. Paradise Woods
8. Romantic Vision
