    Breeders' Cup 2017: Post Time, Post Positions and Friday TV Coverage

    Joe TanseyFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    ARCADIA, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Stellar Wind ridden by Victor Espinoza during the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff during day one of the 2016 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park on November 4, 2016 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The first four races of the weekend at the Breeders' Cup take place on Friday evening at Del Mar racetrack in California. 

    The Friday program begins with the Juvenile Fillies Turf, which pits the best two-year-old female horses against each other for a one-mile race. Second up is the Las Vegas Dirt Mile for horses three years old and older. 

    The Juvenile Turf for two-year-old male horses is third on the slate of races before the night concludes with the Longines Distaff, which is a faceoff between the best female dirt horses in the world. 

    Below is a look at the post positions and post times for Friday's Breeders' Cup races. 

            

    TV Coverage

    All Races on NBCSN. 

    Coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET

            

    Races 

    Juvenile Fillies Turf

    Post Time: 5:25 p.m. ET

    1. Best Performance

    2. Happily

    3. Now You're Talking

    4. Madeline

    5. Ultima D

    6. Orbolution

    7. Capla Temptress

    8. Significant Form

    9. Fatale Bere

    10. September

    11. Rushing Fall

    12. Dixie Moon

    13. Juliet Capulet

    14. Moon Dash

    15. Retro

            

    Las Vegas Dirt Mile

    Post Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

    1. Iron Fist

    2. Giant Expectations

    3. Sharp Azteca

    4. Gato Del Oro

    5. Awesome Slew 

    6. Mor Spirit

    7. Cupid

    8. Accelerate

    9. Battle of Midway

    10. Practical Joke

                 

    Juvenile Turf

    Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

    1. Mendelssohn

    2. Untamed Domain

    3. Sands of Mali 

    4. Catholic Boy

    5. Beckford

    6. Masar

    7. James Garfield 

    8. Voting Control

    9. Encumbered

    10. Flameaway

    11. Snapper Sinclair

    12. Hemp Hemp Hurray

    13. My Boy Jack 

    14. Rajasinghe

    15. Tap Daddy

    16. Pubilius Syrus

              

    Longines Distaff

    Post Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

    1. Champagne Room

    2. Stellar Wind

    3. Mopotism

    4. Abel Tasman

    5. Elate

    6. Forever Unbridled 

    7. Paradise Woods

    8. Romantic Vision 

                

