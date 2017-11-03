Breeders' Cup 2017: Post Time, Post Positions and Friday TV Coverage

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The first four races of the weekend at the Breeders' Cup take place on Friday evening at Del Mar racetrack in California.

The Friday program begins with the Juvenile Fillies Turf, which pits the best two-year-old female horses against each other for a one-mile race. Second up is the Las Vegas Dirt Mile for horses three years old and older.

The Juvenile Turf for two-year-old male horses is third on the slate of races before the night concludes with the Longines Distaff, which is a faceoff between the best female dirt horses in the world.

Below is a look at the post positions and post times for Friday's Breeders' Cup races.

TV Coverage

All Races on NBCSN.

Coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET

Races

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Post Time: 5:25 p.m. ET

1. Best Performance

2. Happily

3. Now You're Talking

4. Madeline

5. Ultima D

6. Orbolution

7. Capla Temptress

8. Significant Form

9. Fatale Bere

10. September

11. Rushing Fall

12. Dixie Moon

13. Juliet Capulet

14. Moon Dash

15. Retro

Las Vegas Dirt Mile

Post Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

1. Iron Fist

2. Giant Expectations

3. Sharp Azteca

4. Gato Del Oro

5. Awesome Slew

6. Mor Spirit

7. Cupid

8. Accelerate

9. Battle of Midway

10. Practical Joke

Juvenile Turf

Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

1. Mendelssohn

2. Untamed Domain

3. Sands of Mali

4. Catholic Boy

5. Beckford

6. Masar

7. James Garfield

8. Voting Control

9. Encumbered

10. Flameaway

11. Snapper Sinclair

12. Hemp Hemp Hurray

13. My Boy Jack

14. Rajasinghe

15. Tap Daddy

16. Pubilius Syrus

Longines Distaff

Post Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

1. Champagne Room

2. Stellar Wind

3. Mopotism

4. Abel Tasman

5. Elate

6. Forever Unbridled

7. Paradise Woods

8. Romantic Vision

