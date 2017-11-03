Richie Incognito Says Thursday Night Football Is 'Unfair and Bulls--t'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Count Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito among those opposed to playing regular-season games on Thursday nights.

After the Bills were throttled 34-21 by the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Incognito told reporters he thinks the scheduling practice is "bulls--t."

"They suck," Incognito said, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "They throw a wrench in our schedule. It's absolutely ridiculous that we have to do this. As physical as this game is, as much work and preparation that goes into this, to force us to play games on four-day weeks, it's completely unfair and bulls--t. The league makes money off it, and that's all they care about anyway."

However, head coach Sean McDermott opted against blaming the short week for the Bills' poor performance on a night when the team allowed 194 rushing yards and seven sacks.

"[The Jets] were challenged with the same short week as us and had the same amount of time to prepare, so give them credit," McDermott said, according to Rodak.

The Bills also struggled mightily on offense as LeSean McCoy was bottled up to the tune of 12 carries for 25 yards.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 29 of his 40 passes for 285 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), but a sizable chunk of that production came in garbage time after the Bills fell behind 34-7.

Incognito, it should be noted, isn't the first player to openly vent about the league's decision to expand the Thursday Night Football package.

"Poopfest. It's terrible," Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sherman told reporters in December 2016. "We got home like 1 o'clock in the morning, something like that, on Monday, and then you've got to play again. Congratulations, NFL, you did it again."

Sherman also said he thought the decision to force players back into action on three days' rest was dicey given how physically demanding the game is.

"It's hypocritical, as I've stated before," he added. "They make this huge stance about player safety. Then you put the players in tremendous danger."