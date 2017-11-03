    Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 30: Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs up field against the Denver Broncos during the first half on October 30, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
    Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

    The early returns confirm it: Week 9 won't be an easy one for fantasy football owners.

    Owners got an expected strong showing from Tyrod Taylor of the Buffalo Bills while his team went down at the hands of the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. But what most didn't expect was an outburst from Bills wideout Deonte Thompson or a return to form for Jets running back Matt Forte.

    With a brutal slate on tap, let's outline rankings and projections for every team based on Yahoo standard leagues.

               

    Week 9 Schedule

    Atlanta at Carolina

    Baltimore at Tennessee

    Cincinnati at Jacksonville

    Denver at Philadelphia

    Indianapolis at Houston

    L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants

    Tampa Bay at New Orleans

    Arizona at San Francisco

    Washington at Seattle

    Kansas City at Dallas

    Oakland at Miami

    Detroit at Green Bay

                          

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Carson Wentz20
    Drew Brees20
    Dak Prescott19
    Jacoby Brissett18
    Cam Newton17
    Matthew Stafford17
    Matt Ryan16
    Brett Hundley15
    Jameis Winston15
    Jared Goff14
    Kirk Cousins14
    Alex Smith12
    Marcus Mariota12
    Derek Carr12
    Blake Bortles11
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Some owners might find it a little surprising to see New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as a focal point in Week 9.

    Makes sense—for all the good that comes with Brees, he has only scored 20 or more points three times this year. He's held to a higher standard than most, so his recent 11.76-point outing might have some down on his stock.

    But it's time to elevate it again thanks to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brees suits up at home against a defense allowing the sixth-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average, including 28.56 to Case Keenum.

    1. Fantasy Stock Watch After Week 8

    2. Simms' Midseason NFL Awards

    3. Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Target in Week 8?

    4. Ravens' Chaplin Inspires Players on & Off the Field

    5. JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer

    6. Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now

    7. Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7

    8. Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat?

    9. Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts

    10. Updated NFC North Power Rankings

    11. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    12. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    13. Best Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target in Week 4

    14. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    15. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    16. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    17. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    18. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    19. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    Right Arrow Icon

    Speaking of good matchups, don't be too surprised to see Jacoby Brissett of the Indianapolis Colts with the big dogs in the Week 9 rankings.

    Brissett has seemingly improved each week and just posted 16.92 points with two touchdowns last time out. Now he gets to take on an injured Houston Texans defense that coughs up the third-most points to quarterbacks.

    Those Texans allowed 36.08 points to the position in Week 8 and have allowed 26.86 or more three times.

             

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Todd Gurley21
    Mark Ingram20
    Kareem Hunt19
    Leonard Fournette18
    Devonta Freeman17
    Adrian Peterson17
    Doug Martin15
    Alvin Kamara14
    Aaron Jones13
    Lamar Miller12
    DeMarco Murray12
    Alex Collins12
    Chris Thompson11
    Joe Mixon CIN11
    Christian McCaffrey11
    Carlos Hyde11
    Ameer Abdullah11
    Tevin Coleman11
    C.J. Anderson10
    Kenyan Drake10
    Orleans Darkwa10
    Marshawn Lynch10
    Derrick Henry8
    Alfred Morris8
    Marlon Mack8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    It's all about Saints running backs this week as well, starting with Mark Ingram.

    Ingram has been especially hot as of late, scoring 17 or more points in two out of his past three outings. Over the same span, he has received at least 18 carries in every game, a clear change in approach by the coaching staff after a Week 5 bye.

    The usage isn't going anywhere against a Buccaneers defense that not only ranks among the 11 worst defenses against backs from a fantasy perspective, but is sure to struggle on the road against the Brees-led attack.

    1. Fantasy Stock Watch After Week 8

    2. Simms' Midseason NFL Awards

    3. Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Target in Week 8?

    4. Ravens' Chaplin Inspires Players on & Off the Field

    5. JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer

    6. Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now

    7. Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7

    8. Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat?

    9. Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts

    10. Updated NFC North Power Rankings

    11. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    12. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    13. Best Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target in Week 4

    14. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    15. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    16. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    17. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    18. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    19. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    Right Arrow Icon

    Outside of New Orleans and the other usual superstars, watch out for Kansas City Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt. He's fallen silent after starting the year with 22.9 or more points in three consecutive games, including 6.8 in Week 8.

    But a game against the Dallas Cowboys and a defense ranked right in the middle of the pack against backs and a game flow figuring to lean toward a run-first affair has Hunt looking good.  He's carried it 18 or more times in each of the past two weeks, so everything adds up to what should be a monster day.

               

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Mike Evans19
    Dez Bryant18
    Julio Jones18
    Michael Thomas16
    DeAndre Hopkins15
    Marvin Jones14
    Tyreek Hill14
    Jarvis Landry14
    Michael Crabtree13
    Amari Cooper13
    Doug Baldwin12
    A.J. Green12
    Demaryius Thomas12
    Larry Fitzgerald11
    Golden Tate11
    T.Y. Hilton11
    Jordy Nelson11
    Devin Funchess11
    Devante Parker11
    Will Fuller10
    Alshon Jeffery10
    DeSean Jackson10
    Ted Ginn9
    Sterling Shepard8
    Emmanuel Sanders*8
    Paul Richardson8
    Davante Adams8
    Rishard Matthews7
    Mohamed Sanu7
    Nelson Agholor
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Did anyone mention Buccaneers-Saints is good for fantasy owners?

    On the other side of the coin, the Buccaneers will have to pass often in an effort to keep up with Brees. The Saints, though, don't have anyone who can keep pace with Mike Evans (most teams don't).

    Few players have a sheer floor like Evans, who has seen at least eight targets in every game this year. He's had double-digit targets four times, including two in a row.

    While the Saints don't rank overly badly against wideouts, the matchup, potential game flow and Evans' usage sets up for a huge week.

    1. Fantasy Stock Watch After Week 8

    2. Simms' Midseason NFL Awards

    3. Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Target in Week 8?

    4. Ravens' Chaplin Inspires Players on & Off the Field

    5. JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer

    6. Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now

    7. Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7

    8. Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat?

    9. Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts

    10. Updated NFC North Power Rankings

    11. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    12. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    13. Best Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target in Week 4

    14. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    15. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    16. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    17. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    18. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    19. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    Right Arrow Icon

    Elsewhere, keep an eye on Marvin Jones of the Detroit Lions. He isn't a name fantasy owners have heard often because he didn't have his first double-digit week until Week 6. But he's posted consecutive double-digit outings while seeing 11 or more targets in each game.

    It's a great development going into a game against the Green Bay Packers, the defense allowing the 10th-most points to opposing wideouts. The game won't be the shootout it could have been with Aaron Rodgers out, but the shift in attention for the Lions creates a potential giant performance here.

              

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Zach Ertz*10
    Jimmy Graham10
    Travis Kelce10
    Jack Doyle9
    Cameron Brate9
    Evan Engram9
    Delanie Walker8
    Vernon Davis8
    Jason Witten8
    Jared Cook7
    Tyler Kroft7
    Ed Dickson7
    Austin Hooper7
    Benjamin Watson6
    George Kittle6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks is one of the top names to know in Week 9.

    Graham had a miserable start to the season, posting a total of .9 points over his first two games. He didn't hit double digits until Week 7, either.

    Since, though, Graham has scored in double digits twice and scored three touchdowns, a clear shift in priority for the offense after the Week 6 bye. Just in time too because Graham gets to beat up on a Washington Redskins defense allowing the fourth-most points to the position.

    1. Fantasy Stock Watch After Week 8

    2. Simms' Midseason NFL Awards

    3. Which Fantasy Sleepers Should You Target in Week 8?

    4. Ravens' Chaplin Inspires Players on & Off the Field

    5. JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer

    6. Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now

    7. Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7

    8. Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat?

    9. Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts

    10. Updated NFC North Power Rankings

    11. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    12. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    13. Best Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target in Week 4

    14. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    15. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    16. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    17. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    18. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    19. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    Right Arrow Icon

    Owners shouldn't turn away from Jack Doyle of the Colts, either. He just posted a strong 18.1-point outing in Week 8. While he's likely due to regress, he has 11 or more targets in two out of his past three outings, with seven or more in four in a row and counting.

    The usage and recent outburst bode well going into a game against a Houston defense permitting the sixth-most points to the position, even if he might regress a tad.

               

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Philadelphia Eagles11
    Jacksonville Jaguars 10
    Los Angeles Rams 9
    Seattle Seahawks9
    Houston Texans8
    Arizona Cardinals7
    Baltimore Ravens 7
    Detroit Lions
    New Orleans Saints6
    Cincinnati Bengals6
    Author's projections.

    The Philadelphia Eagles look like arguably the best team in the league in large part because of a strong defense owners can exploit each week.

    These Eagles already have 22 sacks and nine interceptions to their name this year while having yet to allow an opponent to hit the 30-point mark.

    They get to take on a Denver Broncos team struggling so much offensively it allows the second-most points to opposing defenses. The Broncos are so desperate for help on that side of the football the coaching staff is going back to Brock Osweiler at quarterback.

    Still not convinced? Opposing defenses have scored 22, 27 and 20 points against the Broncos over their past three games.

             

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Justin Tucker10
    Harrison Butker10
    Jake Elliott9
    Ka'imi Fairbairn9
    Greg Zuerlein8
    Will Lutz7
    Blair Walsh7
    Matt Prater6
    Ryan Succop6
    Mike Nugent6
    Author's projections.

    Boring? Maybe, but a Justin Tucker week is a Justin Tucker week.

    Like many have mentioned, the Baltimore Raven had a slow start to the season, failing to hit double digits until Week 5.

    Since? Money—Tucker has 12 or more points in four games and counting. And it's a streak that surely won't end against the Tennessee Titans, the team coughing up the fifth-most points to opposing kickers.

    It almost sounds silly to track such a stat, but the Titans have allowed 14, 19 and 21 points to opposing kickers this year. Adding Tucker to the list as a fourth around those marks seems fair enough.

               

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cowboys' Elliott to Play Week 9

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bumbling Browns Blow It Again

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jets Have More to Play for Than Just the Draft

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL1000: 1 FA Each Team Should Be Thinking About

      NFL1000 Scouts
      via Bleacher Report