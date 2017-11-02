Zach LaVine Reportedly Agrees to 4-Year Shoe Deal with Adidas, Could Reach $35M

Randy Belice/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine agreed to a four-year endorsement deal with Adidas that could pay the 22-year-old up to $35 million, ESPN's Nick DePaula reported Thursday.

"I was looking for a partner that would grow with me as my career continues to unfold," LaVine said of the deal. "Adidas convinced me that I have a chance to legitimately become a face of the brand."

According to DePaula, Nike had the opportunity to match any offer to LaVine from a competing apparel company after having represented LaVine since he entered the NBA. Nike opted against exercising the clause, which allowed the fourth-year guard to join Adidas.

Should LaVine earn the full amount from his contract, he'd have the third-highest annual endorsement deal from Adidas. According to Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, Houston Rockets guard James Harden earns $20 million a year from Adidas, while Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose collects $14 million.

Chicago is the third-largest television market in the country. Should LaVine flourish in the Windy City, then there's no reason he can't fulfill his goal of becoming one of the biggest stars under the Adidas umbrella.

Of course, LaVine needs to suit up for the Bulls first. He has yet to make his debut for the team while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in February.

Before getting injured, LaVine was averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves sent him to the Bulls as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.