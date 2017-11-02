Gregg Popovich Ejected During 4th Quarter of Spurs vs. Warriors Game

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich earned his first ejection of the season during the fourth quarter of Thursday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

NBA on TNT provided video of the incident:

The Spurs were trailing by double digits with less than five minutes left in the game when Popovich earned back-to-back technical foul calls for an automatic ejection. The coach was apparently arguing that a travel against the Warriors went uncalled.

The Warriors pulled away from there, eventually closing out a 112-92 win.

Popovich was going for his 1,155th career win to tie him with Phil Jackson for sixth in league history, according to ESPN Stats and Info. However, it appears this milestone will have to wait at least another game.

Popovich's frustration was likely mounting as the Spurs lost their fourth game in a row to fall to 4-4 on the season. The team is trying to survive without injured All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard and veteran stalwart Tony Parker, but the past week has not gone as planned.

Last year, the Spurs didn't suffer their fourth loss until the 18th game.

San Antonio will try to get back on track Friday with another home game against the Charlotte Hornets.