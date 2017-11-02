911 Call of Bruce Maxwell's Assault of Food Delivery Driver Released

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

TMZ Sports obtained a recording of the 911 call made by the delivery driver during an incident with Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell.

The driver told the emergency operator she was calling from the parking lot of Maxwell's apartment complex. She said Maxwell had pulled a gun on her and that she wasn't sure whether that was illegal since it happened at his residence.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Maxwell and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Seth Pines of ABC15 in Phoenix.

In the police report, officers said Maxwell had a "strong odor of intoxicating liquor emanated from his breath."

The court document acquired by ABC15 stated Maxwell initially admitted to taking his gun out of its holster before retracting that statement. He also said he didn't point the gun at the delivery driver.

Maxwell told officers he had canceled his order through Postmates. The restaurant from which he ordered the food found an order for "Bruce M." and determined it hadn't been canceled.

The Athletics released a statement a day after Maxwell's arrest: "We were disappointed to learn of the allegations. We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously. We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time."

Maxwell appeared in 76 games for Oakland in his second season in MLB. He became the first MLB player to kneel during the anthem when he did so ahead of the Athletics' 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Sept. 23.