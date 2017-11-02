Kevin Durant Leads Warriors to Decisive Win over Spurs; Gregg Popovich Ejected

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors (6-3) handed the San Antonio Spurs (4-4) their fourth straight loss as they erased a 19-point first-quarter deficit to snare a 112-92 road win at AT&T Center on Thursday night behind Kevin Durant's strong second-half showing.

Durant, who started 0-of-8 from the field, finished with 24 points (9-of-18 shooting)—including 15 in a tide-turning third quarter that saw the Warriors outscore the Spurs by 11:

The reigning Finals MVP added eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks to his final line on a night when three other Warriors starters finished in double-figures.

Stephen Curry added 21 points (7-of-13 shooting) eight boards and four dimes, while Klay Thompson dropped a game-high 27 points after he managed 15 points on 14 shots in the Warriors' blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

It was also a superlative evening for Draymond Green, who topped 15 points in consecutive outings after scoring in double figures twice over the Warriors' first seven games.

Green—who attacked the rim with gusto, as the NBA documented on Twitter—finished with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He also had seven assists and five rebounds.

The Warriors needed every point from that group, too, since they had to fight to overcome 14 turnovers and a 46-40 rebounding deficit, including 14-4 on the offensive glass.

The Spurs countered with 24 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and a season-high 16 points from Kyle Anderson, but their offense started to sputter following a 33-point first quarter, as the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps observed:

To that point, the Spurs—who entered the night ranked dead last in the NBA in threes made—managed seven made triples total after drilling six in the opening frame.

The Warriors, meanwhile, hit 14 three at a 50 percent clip as they ran away with their second straight victory after Gregg Popovich was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for arguing with the officials.

Now finding their footing, the Warriors will attempt to rattle off their seventh win of the season Saturday when they travel to Pepsi Center for a meeting with the Denver Nuggets.

The Spurs, who are searching for their first win since Oct. 25, will be back in action Friday against the Charlotte Hornets for the second half of a back-to-back.