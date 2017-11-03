With Paige Inching Closer to Return, Does WWE Even Need Her?

credit: wwe.com

Paige is reportedly on her way back to WWE.

Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker covered the news on Thursday, noting that former world champion Alberto Del Rio had told TMZ Sports he believes Paige is going back to Vince McMahon's company. Fans are likely already digesting the information and beginning to imagine how WWE will use her.

But does the promotion need her?

Emma was recently released, and that has opened up a spot on Monday Night Raw. But Paige is carrying a lot of baggage with her. She has two Wellness Policy violations. She's had a tumultuous public romance with Del Rio, as well as nude images and videos leaked online.

When she first disappeared from the public eye, fans surely expected that she would be released.

While her past should not be held against her, many are wondering why the company would consider bringing Paige back while Chyna is being kept out of the Hall of Fame. The situations are different, but that should not prevent the WWE faithful from deciding for themselves whether this is the right move.

WWE can be the land of second chances or no chance at all.

Many of Paige's male counterparts have been forgiven for past sins and allowed to return. Every WWE Superstar who has been on McMahon's payroll is human. That includes Paige. So if the time is right and all is well on both sides, why not bring her back to the fold?

But then there's the issue of the women's roster, not only on Raw but on SmackDown Live. Where would Paige fit in?

Natalya is the SmackDown women's champion, and she's likely going to drop the title to Charlotte Flair at some point. Alexa Bliss is the Raw women's champion, but it's only a matter of time until Asuka gets a shot at the belt.

If Paige comes back in title contention, would WWE be making the right move in putting her over from the start, or would that diminish what the other women have accomplished on each program? If the English star comes back on top and loses, wouldn't that affect her as well?

WWE could always book her as a feelgood nostalgia act, similar to The Hardy Boyz.

But that's already been done on Raw with Mickie James. So assuming Paige is coming back to wrestle, then what would WWE do with her?

Would the company spotlight her character the right way this time?

Paige's gimmick was great at the beginning of her WWE career; she was different and she was cool. She was the anti-Diva. But instead of promoting her uniqueness, WWE began to water down her character along the way.

The woman who bucked the system and dared to be different was suddenly being featured on Total Divas. She was just like everyone else. What made her special was taken away from her, and then she was no longer unique.

Would that change?

There are eight female Superstars on both Raw and SmackDown's rosters. While 16 isn't an impressive number compared to the men's division, there has not been an abundance of holes on the card. Women have worked the first match, the main event and every slot in between.

The Women's Revolution made fans care about WWE's female Superstars. Those stars are viewed as important assets to the company, and rightfully so. Will Paige be seen in this light as well, or will she come in and take a spot that's already being filled by someone else? More importantly, will she take a spot that could be given to a star in NXT and waiting for her chance to shine?

A WWE-led movie being made about Paige's life story could well be the reason for her return in an effort to get the film cross-promoted.

If this is the case, then fans could understand why the move is being made to get Paige back in the ring.

However the women's division on the main roster seems to be in good shape. WWE may want Paige back, but whether she's needed is a much different matter. Only time will tell whether it will be the right choice.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com.