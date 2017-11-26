Greg Olsen Suffered Foot Injury in 1st Game Back Since Surgery

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Injuries continue to plague Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who finished the day on the sidelines after suffering another injury to his foot during Sunday's game against the New York Jets, the Panthers announced.

Olsen missed the last eight games after fracturing his right foot in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. The injury ended his streak of nine straight seasons playing all 16 games, and this is the first season of his career he's missed more than two games.

After the game, Olsen told reporters he believed he would be "fine," adding he is guessing he "wasn't ready to play an entire NFL game."

The loss of Olsen has had a profound impact on Carolina's offense. The Panthers rank tied for 17th in scoring this season with 21.3 points per game, a drop of nearly two points (23.1) from 2016.

Olsen has also been the favorite target for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for years. The 32-year-old has led the team in receptions each of the past four seasons.

The Panthers also traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills, so their receiving corps was already thin before Olsen went down. Ed Dickson has been featured in a prominent role as Carolina's primary tight end, so his role will remain the same if Olsen is not ready to go next week.