Dave Martinez on Joining Nationals: 'We're Here to Win a World Series'

New Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez has high expectations for the upcoming season.

"We're not here just to win a playoff game," he said Thursday at his introductory press conference, per Eddie Matz of ESPN.com. "We're here to win the World Series."

The 53-year-old has spent the past three seasons at the bench coach with the Chicago Cubs.

He was not only a part of the 2016 team that brought home a World Series title, but the Cubs have gone to the National League Championship Series in three straight seasons with Martinez on the staff.

Conversely, the Nationals are still yet to win a playoff series since moving to Washington. The organization has lost in the division series in four of the last six years, with three of those finishing in Game 5. The Cubs ended Washington's 2017 season, leading to Dusty Baker's departure despite a 192-132 record in two years with the club.

Despite the organization's lack of postseason success, Martinez has a lot of faith in the team to break through.

"I'm looking forward to working with them and being a part of the 2018 championship season," he said Thursday.

The Nationals should bring back most of their core contributors from last season, as Jayson Werth is their most notable free agent. Adam Eaton, who played just 23 games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending knee injury, should also represent an improvement.

Martinez will hope he can be the missing piece to get this talented group over the hump in the postseason.