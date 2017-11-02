Kelvin Benjamin Inactive for Bills vs. Jets After Tuesday's Trade from Panthers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Kelvin Benjamin's debut with the Buffalo Bills will have to wait a week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Benjamin is listed as a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game against the New York Jets after the Bills acquired him Tuesday in a deadline deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Given the short turnaround, it's no surprise the Bills opted to give Benjamin another week to get acclimated to their scheme.

The Bills' decision to keep Benjamin on the bench in Week 9 also means he'll most likely make his Buffalo debut Nov. 12 against the New Orleans Saints—whom he's quite familiar with dating back to his time with the Panthers.

In the meantime, Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones should continue to function as quarterback Tyrod Taylor's primary targets on the perimeter as the Bills eye a third straight win.