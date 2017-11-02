Dabo Swinney Talks About Deshaun Watson ACL Injury, Has No Doubt He'll Come Back

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is confident Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson can make a full recovery from the torn ACL he reportedly suffered at practice Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Watson tore his left ACL, which isn't the same knee he injured at Clemson.

Swinney noted the rookie passer has been down this road before.

"All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the national championship game twice, and of course we won it last year," Swinney said. "He started all 30 games the last two years here. I have [no] doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His work ethic and drive are incredible."

The Clemson football program shared Swinney's full statement:

Watson appeared in eight games as a freshman in 2014 before undergoing surgery on his knee that forced him to miss the Tigers' Russell Athletic Bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watson returned as the starter in 2015 and threw for 4,109 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was just as good in his junior year, finishing with 4,593 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Watson was runner-up to Lamar Jackson in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The fact Watson hardly missed a beat after his torn ACL in 2014 will offer some solace for Texans fans, but it won't completely remove the sting of losing him for the year.

Watson has been among the NFL's best quarterbacks. His 19 touchdowns are tied for most in the league, while he's fifth in passer rating (103.0). ESPN Stats & Info put his performance into perspective:

Swinney has already made one bold proclamation about Watson that has generally proved true. He told reporters at the 2017 Senior Bowl in January that teams who passed on Watson in April's draft were "passing on Michael Jordan." While Watson hasn't eclipsed Jordan, there's no doubt plenty of general managers are kicking themselves for looking past the former Clemson star.

Texans fans will hope Swinney's continued confidence in Watson will be justified.