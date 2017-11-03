Lakers News: Maverick Carter Talks LA as Possible Destination for LeBron James

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Back in June, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski disclosed there was a feeling throughout the NBA that LeBron James could leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in July 2018 and join one of either the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers when speaking on The Vertical podcast (h/t NBC Sports).

That speculation has continued to swirl since the start of the regular season, but James' business partner Maverick Carter attempted to calm some of the hysteria during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday (h/t CBS Sports' Jack Maloney).

When pressed about James' future plans, Carter emphasized that market size doesn't matter as much as it once did and that the ability to contend for a title will trump all other considerations:

"Could he sell a few more sneakers if he was in a gigantic market like Boston, Chicago, New York, or L.A.? Maybe. But not as much as if he wins. What matters the most is if he wins. When you win as an athlete that matters the most.

"I understand people keep saying that and thinking that. But the reason it doesn't make sense is because if he does play in L.A. or he plays on the moon he can only shoot movies for three months. It doesn't matter. Even if he played in L.A. and wanted to be in a movie, he can't shoot from basically September to June."

That's not exactly music to the ears of Lakers fans since the start of the 2017-18 season has suggested the Purple and Gold are likely to finish closer to the Western Conference cellar than the eighth seed.

However, the front office has been adamant for months that even if this is a rebuilding year, the summer of 2018 could help expedite the team's contending timeline in a hurry.

"And then the final plan, [president of basketball operations] Magic [Johnson] and I did a trade to allow us to have double-max cap room a July from now, so with our platform we're really hopeful that we can add maybe a superstar or two to this young core and have the best of both worlds," general manager Rob Pelinka said in July on The Dan Patrick Show, per Silver Screen and Roll's Anthony Irwin.

In theory, James could fit into one of those max cap slots.

The problem for the Lakers is that they'll have to convince the four-time MVP they can surround him with the necessary veterans, in addition to Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Co., and assemble a core that can compete with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and the rest of the Western Conference elite.

But for now, the Lakers will have to sit back and wait since free agency is far from the top of his list of priorities.

"He never starts thinking about it before the end of the season," Carter said. "Whenever their season ends, and hopefully it's in June for his sake and the sake of his family because he goes crazy at home, usually a week after. Decompresses, lets it all calm down and then a week after. Sometimes he can take a little longer but at least a week after."