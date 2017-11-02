DeMarco Murray Shoots Down Speculation He Wants to Play for Cowboys

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While he enjoyed a successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys—particularly in his last two years with the team—Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray doesn't envision a return to where his NFL career started.

NFL insider Ed Werder reported Tuesday that Murray "heard rumblings" he could be traded from the Titans. Werder speculated the Cowboys would be a potential trade suitor for Tennessee. Murray played down the rumors, though.

"That's been circulating every year since I left there," he said, per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe. "The chances of me going back there is probably closer to Roger Staubach coming back and playing for them."

With Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension potentially going into effect, Murray would've been an obvious target for Dallas prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. In four seasons with the Cowboys, Murray averaged 85.4 rushing yards per game, and his 1,845 rushing yards were an NFL-best in 2014.

Following a disappointing season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Murray has turned things around in Tennessee. His 1,287 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2016 were both the second-best of his career.

Murray's time with the Titans has gone so well that he said he envisions possibly ending his career with the team, per Wolfe.

"I'm happy here. They're happy to have me here," he said. "I've been fortunate to be a part of the Titans organizations for the last two years and I see myself retiring here and being an asset here moving forward."

Murray has two more years remaining on his current deal and will carry a $6.5 million cap hit in 2018 and 2019.