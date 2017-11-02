Charlie Morton 1st Game 7 Winner of Both LCS and World Series in Same Season

Harry How/Getty Images

Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton allowed just one run over four innings of work in Wednesday's World Series-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Morton's effort not only secured Houston's first-ever World series, but it also made him the first pitcher in MLB history to earn the win in Game 7 of both the League Championship Series and the World Series in the same season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The 33-year-old hurler's signing in free agency prior to 2017 was a rather small footnote for the club during the offseason, but he turned out to be a major contributor for the club. Morton served as a starting pitcher during the regular season, posting a 3.62 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 146.2 innings.

Morton lasted just a combined eight innings between his first two postseason starts for the Astros, but that didn't deter manager A.J. Hinch from turning to the veteran for Game 7 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

He responded to the call by firing five scoreless frames against the Yankees and followed that up with a stellar Game 4 against the Dodgers in which he allowed just one run over 6.1 frames. The latter outing was spoiled by closer Ken Giles' implosion in the top of the ninth inning.

Although Morton's spot in the rotation wouldn't come up in the remainder of the series, a short start (2.1 innings) from Lance McCullers in Game 7 forced Hinch to turn to the bullpen early. Following three other relievers, Morton came on in the sixth inning and closed out the game with four solid innings, making history in the process.

Morton remains under contract with the Astros for one more season. Given the team's returning talent from 2017, there's no reason the club shouldn't be in contention for back-to-back championships.