Deshaun Watson's Torn ACL Sparks Twitter Reaction

Deshaun Watson's Torn ACL Sparks Twitter ReactionNovember 2, 2017
The Houston Texans' season took a turn for the worse Thursday when quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered what the team believes to be a non-contact ACL tear in practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the diagnosis.
Immediately after word leaked out, fans, players and analysts reacted to the news and extended sympathies to the rookie signal-caller who was previously on a torrid pace, according to ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Deshaun Watson has a torn ACL, per @AdamSchefter. Watson's 19 passing TD are the most by any QB in his first seven NFL games. https://t.co/Xk9k1tT4BM2017-11-2 21:07:36
DraftKings' Adam Levitan and Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans were among those who noted Watson had been a bright spot during an NFL season that has been defined by injuries to starters:
Adam Levitan @adamlevitan
Deshaun Watson was on pace for 3883 pass yards, 615 rush yards, 48 total TDs. Texans averaged absurd 34.6 ppg in his six starts.2017-11-2 21:01:26
Brad Evans @YahooNoise
If Watson did indeed tear ACL, just terrible. Best story in the NFL -- humble background, smashing records, fantasy hero. This sucks.2017-11-2 20:59:08
ESPN's Field Yates and NFL.com's Gil Brandt relayed a complete list of the most notable names who have been knocked out due to serious ailments:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Aaron Rodgers, JJ Watt, Odell Beckham, Jr., Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck, Julian Edelman, Eric Berry, David Johnson. Injuries are the worst.2017-11-2 21:05:47
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
In 19 days ... Aaron Rodgers Andrew Luck Deshaun Watson2017-11-2 21:01:45
Rapoport noted the Texans, in particular, have been ravaged by season-ending injuries:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Texans have now lost JJ Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Deshaun Watson for the season. That is some terrible injury luck.2017-11-2 21:11:27
Rotoworld's Raymond Summerlin added that Watson's injury could open the door for the Tennessee Titans to snag their first postseason berth since 2008:
Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin
The Titans now have to beat out Blake Bortles, Tom Savage, and Jacoby Brissett to win the AFC South.2017-11-2 21:26:42
There was also an outpouring of support from players as they found out the MVP candidate and Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner would be shut down for the remainder of the year:
Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey
Prayers up for Lil bro @deshaunwatson 🙏🏾 God got you & has something BIG in store for you2017-11-2 20:56:56
Kevin Byard @KB31_Era
Praying for you bro @deshaunwatson 🙏🏾🙏🏾2017-11-2 21:03:10
Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike
Nooooo 🤦🏾♂️ Lord please heal him this is crazy! @deshaunwatson https://t.co/OhRpRMpgbw2017-11-2 21:05:45
Adoree' Jackson @AdoreeKnows
.@deshaunwatson God got something major in store for you 🙏🏾. Pray for a speedy recovery folks2017-11-2 21:08:29
AJ Bouye @AJBOUYE21
Damn hate to hear that. Sending up prayers for you @deshaunwatson you will bounce back even stronger!2017-11-2 21:11:32
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Prayers up @deshaunwatson 🙏🏾 God has a plan for you stay up my bro https://t.co/vIEyTKox4Y2017-11-2 21:20:48
Patrick Peterson /P2 @P2
Keep your head up young legend. Prayers up 🙏🏿 @deshaunwatson https://t.co/JqWnPVf5t82017-11-2 21:22:06
Kyle @Ky1eLong
Nooo deshaun Watson! Awful news2017-11-2 20:58:17
Teddy Bridgewater @teddyb_h2o
Been overcoming adversity your entire life & never lost faith once. The battle is already won, claim ur victory, born winner. @deshaunwatson2017-11-2 22:05:35
JJ Watt @JJWatt
Minor setback for a major comeback. We’ve all seen what’s possible, can’t wait to see what’s next. With you every step of the way 4.2017-11-2 22:08:09
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James chimed in as well:
LeBron James @KingJames
This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRU2017-11-2 21:28:09
The Texans, who are 3-4 following a thrilling 41-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, will now enter their Week 9 showdown with the Indianapolis Colts operating with far less firepower under center.
According to Schefter, Tom Savage—who started in Houston's Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars—has been tabbed to retake the controls as the Texans attempt to climb back to .500 and avoid a second-half backslide.
But as ESPN.com's Mike Clay pointed out, the move from Watson to Savage won't be an easy one for fans to swallow:
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Deshaun Watson led the NFL with 19 passing touchdowns this season. Tom Savage has never thrown a touchdown in the NFL.2017-11-2 21:27:17
Should Savage continue to disappoint, the Texans could pivot to Matt McGloin—who will reportedly link back up with former college coach Bill O'Brien after agreeing to terms on a contract Thursday afternoon, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.