Astros Parade 2017: Celebration Schedule, Route and Players to Watch

The Houston Astros won their first-ever World Series title on Wednesday as they triumphed over the Los Angeles Dodgers in decisive 5-1 fashion in Game 7.

In contrast to the mercurial swings that defined the earlier games in the series, the Astros got off to a fast 5-0 start by the second inning. The comeback never came for the Dodgers, who managed just one run in the sixth inning.

The win may have come at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, which delayed the official celebration in the city of Houston slightly. But on Friday, Astros players and fans will have the chance to come together in their hometown and pay proper tribute to the team's historic achievement.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Mayor Sylvester Turner, team owner Jim Crane, manager A.J. Hinch, team mascot Orbit and others will all take part in the parade downtown on Friday.

Whether you'll also be in attendance or watching from afar, here's all the information you need to know about the festivities planned to celebrate the Astros' win.

Celebration Schedule

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Location: Downtown Houston

Parade Start: 2 p.m. CT

Parade Route Closures: 1 p.m. CT

Parade Route

According to Houston's ABC 13, "the celebration will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceeding north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ending at Lamar Street."

This will be one event young Astros fans will remember for the rest of their lives, and the Houston Independent School District is making sure of that, canceling class on Friday, according to KHOU 11 News.

KHOU 11 Sports shared a map of the parade route on Twitter:

Though the parade does not begin until 2 p.m., local news organizations urge fans to arrive early to find a good viewing spot along the parade route.

ABC 13 also notes that there is no bleacher seating at the event and that the two designated ADA accessible locations on the route are Smith at Walker and Pease and Louisiana.

Players to Watch

George Springer

With five home runs and seven RBI in the series, it's no surprise that George Springer was named World Series MVP.

ESPN Stats & Info took a look at all the records Springer set in the series:

The Astros couldn't have asked for a more clutch performance from their center fielder. Also according to ESPN, Springer's "first four home runs of the Series each tied the score or gave the Astros the lead."

Given all that success, there's no doubt Springer will be one of the most popular Astros on the parade route.

Charlie Morton

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Journeyman pitcher Charlie Morton signed a two-year contract with the Astros in November 2016 and went 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA in the 2017 regular season.

Who knew that Morton would become such a crucial piece in the Astros' postseason bid?

In Game 7 of the ALCS, Morton pitched five shutout innings with five strikeouts to send the Astros to the World Series.

In Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Morton pitched the final four innings out of the bullpen and was credited with the win as Houston took the series.

Carlos Correa

Bringing your team its first-ever World Series championship win is likely to automatically earn "best day of your life" honors, but if there was any doubt for Carlos Correa, he also got engaged on Thursday.

Correa proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, while the Astros were celebrating on the field.

She said yes!

You can catch the happy lovebirds and shout them well-wishes at the Astros' parade on Friday.

As for players fans won't be able to catch at the parade in Houston, unfortunately, Justin Verlander won't be in attendance.

As Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit confirmed, Verlander and Kate Upton will be tying the knot in Italy this weekend, and he won't be stopping over in Houston.