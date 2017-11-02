    Dana White Says UFC Is 'Planning On' Conor McGregor Fighting in 2017

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: Conor McGregor speaks to the media during a news conference after Mayweather's 10th-round TKO victory in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Conor McGregor's UFC return could be coming sooner than previously thought. UFC president Dana White said the promotion is in talks with McGregor to return to the Octagon sometime before the end of 2017. 

    "We're planning on it. He wants to and we want him to, so we'll see what happens," White told TMZ Sports of a potential McGregor bout later this year.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

