Dana White Says UFC Is 'Planning On' Conor McGregor Fighting in 2017

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor's UFC return could be coming sooner than previously thought. UFC president Dana White said the promotion is in talks with McGregor to return to the Octagon sometime before the end of 2017.

"We're planning on it. He wants to and we want him to, so we'll see what happens," White told TMZ Sports of a potential McGregor bout later this year.

