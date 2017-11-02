    ESPN Releases New Social Media Guidelines After Jemele Hill Suspension

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Michael Smith and Jemele Hill chats of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Bruce Yeung/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

    After the controversy surrounding Jemele Hill's use of Twitter and her ensuing suspension, ESPN has released new social media guidelines for its employees, via ESPN Front Row

    "Our engagement on social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should be civil, responsible, and without overt political or other biases that would threaten our or your credibility with the public," the memo reads. "Do nothing that would undercut your colleagues’ work or embroil the company in unwanted controversy."

    Hill was suspended for two weeks after she apparently violated the company's social media policy.

    The SportsCenter anchor seemingly recommended fans boycott advertisers following comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about protests during the national anthem. She had also previously referred to President Donald Trump as a white supremacist on Twitter, which unsurprisingly led to plenty of controversy around Hill.

    "I deserved a suspension," Hill told TMZ at the end of the suspension, noting that she violated the company's policy.

    Among the guidelines in the new policy, the company notes "ESPN is a journalistic organization (not a political or advocacy organization)" while also saying the brand's "focus is sports." It also asks employees to "refrain from overt partisanship or endorsement of particular candidates."

