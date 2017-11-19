Alexa Bliss Is WWE's Most Valuable Woman Despite Loss vs. Charlotte

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Despite losing to SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair on Sunday at Survivor Series, Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss proved once again that she is the most valuable and important women's wrestler WWE has to offer.

Charlotte hit Bliss with a Big Boot and was able to lock in the Figure Eight, causing Bliss to eventually tap.

Perhaps more so than ever before in WWE history, the main roster is stacked with elite-level talent in the women's division.

Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Asuka, Mickie James, Nia Jax and Nattie are all fantastic and would be among the top female competitors in the company regardless of what era they competed in.

The level of competition among WWE's women's wrestlers is greater now than ever before, which makes it even more incredible that Bliss has managed to separate herself from the pack.

She was called up to the main roster from NXT amid little fanfare last year as part of the brand split draft since she generally wasn't utilized as a top star in developmental.

Alexa's main role was manager of Blake and Murphy, which was a pairing that allowed her to turn heel and fully embrace the character she has nearly perfected on Raw.

Bliss never won the NXT Women's Championship or even got close for that matter, but it wasn't long after she was called up that she became SmackDown women's champion.

She was still learning from an in-ring perspective at that point, and she continues to grow in that regard with each passing match.

Where she truly set herself apart, though, was her assertive mic work, convincing character work and overall uncanny ability to be a conniving, easy-to-hate heel.

Since moving to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up, she has trended even more toward being the total package as an all-around performer.

Along with mastering her gimmick, Bliss has put on consistently strong matches against the likes of Bayley, Sasha, Mickie and others.

Above all else, it can be argued that WWE's Goddess is the only female Superstar who has been regularly booked well and featured in major storylines since the start of the brand split.

Sasha and Bayley both dropped down the card significantly after losing the Raw women's title, Charlotte has not been the impact player most expected since moving to SmackDown despite her recent title win and Becky was far from the anchor of the blue brand she was touted to be after getting drafted.

From a company-wide perspective, Asuka is the only women's wrestler who can challenge Bliss in terms of how effectively they have been featured, but that was primarily in NXT. She is still early in her Raw tenure.

One of Bliss' greatest attributes is the fact that she can be trusted to go on media tours and represent WWE in a positive light. She is well-spoken and charismatic in the same way male Superstars like John Cena and The Miz have been in those situations over the years.

Her mainstream popularity only figures to grow in the coming weeks and months since she is featured on the current season of Total Divas as well.

Bliss is young and talented with more room to develop in all areas. It is clear that WWE believes it can count on her in any situation, and if she continues on her current path, she has a legitimate chance to become one of the all-time greats.

