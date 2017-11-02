Stephen Curry Responds to Being Only Person Mentioned in GOP Tax Plan

Janie McCauley/Associated Press

The newly proposed Republican tax plan mentioned only one individual by name in its proposal: Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

That particular section of the tax plan reads:

"The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system. Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it’s designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop."

On Thursday, Curry responded:

It's not the first time the worlds of Curry and politics have intersected. The Warriors star has been publicly outspoken about his distaste for President Donald Trump and said in September he would vote against going to the White House to visit Trump in celebration of the Warriors 2016-17 NBA championship:

Trump responded by rescinding the team's invitation:

That tweet came in the midst of Trump also saying any NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality should be kicked off the field or fired.

That prompted Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James—along with other NBA players and coaches—to publicly denounce Trump's remarks:

The political theater has extended to sports in 2017, and figures like Curry and Colin Kaepernick have been thrust to center stage.