Alfred Morris Reportedly Will Start vs. Chiefs After Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

For the first time since 2015, Alfred Morris will reportedly be a starter when he lines up at running back for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Morris will be the Cowboys starting running back on Sunday.

Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reported Monday that Ezekiel Elliott's temporary restraining order was dissolved, resulting in his six-game suspension going into effect.

The NFL Players Association filed a motion with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday on Elliott's behalf to seek an emergency injunction that would allow him to keep playing.

Slater also noted Rod Smith will be No. 2 and Darren McFadden will be No. 3 on the Cowboys' depth chart against the Chiefs.

As part of the NFLPA's latest filing, it requested an expedited ruling and an emergency stay that would allow Elliott to play in Week 9. The NFL also filed papers with the court, asking it to turn down the expedited request for the appeal.

Head coach Jason Garrett told reporters Wednesday that the team was preparing for the Chiefs game with Morris, McFadden and Smith in place of Elliott.

"We have great confidence in those guys," Garrett said (via ESPN's Todd Archer). "They've had success in this league. Obviously Alfred is someone who's been very productive as a runner in this league."



Morris has appeared in 19 games with the Cowboys over the past two seasons. He's been used sparingly this season with 13 carries for 105 yards in five games.

Before joining the Cowboys, Morris spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Redskins. He started all 64 games from 2012-15, including rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.