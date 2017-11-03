ESPN College Gameday 2017: Week 10 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

After stopping to take in Ohio State's stunning win against Penn State, the first post-College Football Playoff rankings release stop for the ESPN College GameDay crew is a showdown between the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Bedlam is one of the nation's fastest-growing rivalries and one with CFP implications, as both teams look at just three remaining games after the collision in Stillwater.

Did anyone mention both teams sit in what is a four-way tie atop the Big 12?

With two respective program legends under center, these rivals figure to play one of the year's most entertaining contests with wide-sweeping implications. Here's a look at everything to know about the broadcast and game.

College GameDay Week 10 Info

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 4 p.m.

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium

Watch: ESPN, Game on Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Preview

Big game against a strong opponent or not, the Sooners rightfully enter this one with plenty of confidence.

The fifth-ranked team in the land is on fire this year minus one hiccup and dominates this rivalry—to the tune of an 85-19-7 record.

But history aside, the Sooners have smashed most opponents, including an early-September road win against the then-No. 2 Ohio State 31-16. Most recently, the team breezed past Texas Tech in 49-27 fashion.

Baker Mayfield leads the way for the Sooners with 2,628 yards and 23 touchdowns against just three interceptions while completing 72.5 percent of his passes. He's also tied for tops on the team with another four rushing scores.

Yet all this aside, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley knows better than to underestimate a fierce rival with such a dangerous attack.

"I think they're definitely one of the most, if not the most, complete team we've played up to this point," Riley said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "Really, really fantastic football team."

Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Ka'Raun White Spectacular TD Catch in 4th Quarter vs. Texas Tech Texas Tech Freshman T.J. Vasher Makes a Highlight Reel Catch for a TD vs. West Virginia Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves Texas Tech's Fields Runs 97 Yard Pick 6 Punt Goes Wrong Oklahoma's Abdul Adams Takes It 99 Yards to the House Right Arrow Icon

Mason Rudolph is the other prolific passer in this encounter and the biggest reason for the Cowboys attack classifying as dangerous. He's sitting on a 65.6 completion percentage with 22 touchdowns against five interceptions and 2,866 yards, tops in the FBS. He too ties for the team lead in rushing scores with seven.

Interestingly enough, Riley's "complete team" talk shouldn't fall under the coach-speak umbrella—despite being known as an offensive powerhouse, the Cowboys defense hasn't allowed more than two touchdowns in each of its past three games.

At home and with so much at stake in the CFP, Rudolph's team has the ingredients necessary to pull off an upset.

Prediction

Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Ka'Raun White Spectacular TD Catch in 4th Quarter vs. Texas Tech Texas Tech Freshman T.J. Vasher Makes a Highlight Reel Catch for a TD vs. West Virginia Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves Texas Tech's Fields Runs 97 Yard Pick 6 Punt Goes Wrong Oklahoma's Abdul Adams Takes It 99 Yards to the House Right Arrow Icon

Oddsmakers out of Las Vegas tend to agree with everything above as well considering the Cowboys sit as three-point favorites, per OddsShark.

This is the general home-team line, which speaks to how even these sides are. As does the fact the Sooners lead the nation by averaging 586.1 yards per game, while the Cowboys come in at 569.3.

So what decides this game? On paper, the hosts defend quarterbacks and notable opposition overall better than the visitors.

But does anyone think this game will come down to defense?

No, this is going to be a fireworks show. In those games, the better quarterback and a dash of overwhelming history have to enter the conversation, so look for Mayfield to lead a late scoring drive to steal this one on the road.

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma State 30

Stats and information via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.