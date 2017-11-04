Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City will put their undefeated Premier League record on the line on Sunday, when they host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners enter Week 11 of the 2017-18 campaign in fifth place and already trail the Citizens by nine points, but manager Arsene Wenger's troops have won their last two matches and appear to be rounding into form.

City have arguably been the best team in Europe so far, scoring a remarkable 35 goals in their 10 Premier League outings and conceding just six.

Here's a look at the upcoming clash:

Date: Sunday, November 5

Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT/9:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

TV Info/Live Stream: Sky Sports, Sky Sports Go (UK)/NBC, NBC Live (U.S.)

Preview

Arsenal have bounced back from their shock defeat at the hands of Watford to record wins against a struggling Everton side and Swansea City, who actually took a lead at the Emirates Stadium but were outplayed in the second half.

Things haven't gone according to plan for the Gunners so far this season, but Wenger's troops appear to be trending in the right direction and could grab a ton of momentum with a good result against a surging City team.

The Citizens have won all of their matches across all competitions since a draw against Everton in August, and, per City Watch, it has been much longer since they last lost:

Pep Guardiola's team has shown some defensive weakness of late―conceding four goals in their last two matches―but their attacking onslaught makes for fantastic viewing. Kevin De Bruyne is the man who makes things tick in midfield, and City get contributions from just about everyone in the attacking third, including their many bench options.

Sergio Aguero once again ranks among the league's most consistent strikers and, as shared by former England international Gary Lineker, made club history in midweek:

Behind the Argentinian, City's enormous wealth of attacking options―including but not limited to Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane―means Arsenal's defence will have its hands full.

The Gunners have conceded 13 goals through 10 matches in the league, a mediocre tally, and the defence has been far from perfect. Summer acquisition Sead Kolasinac has been excellent as the right wing-back, but the rest of the unit has struggled, especially against quicker forwards.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The key for Arsenal will be not to get caught on the counter against City and containing their intricate passing out wide. In the centre of the pitch, the Gunners match up well with most clubs, but they can get pulled out of position if they lose the battle on the wings.

City will most likely stick to what has been working, with Guardiola once again counting on his team's ability to slice defences to pieces with ball movement.

Prediction: City 2-1 Arsenal